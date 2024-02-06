Palmer gets first win, SEMO WBB takes down SIU 70-58

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Briley Palmer said she wanted to put her full attention on her team during a changing of the guard for Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball.

Following a rocky 0-4 start, the Redhawks finally pulled through and got the win for their new head coach.

Junior guard Kennedy Claybrooks led the charge with 19 points and SEMO used a huge second half to run away from Southern Illinois 70-58 in the home opener on Monday night at the Show Me Center.

“I’m just really proud because I've been saying, ‘please girls, just give me 40 minutes,’” Palmer said. “‘Not 38 not 37 not 35, give me 40 and let's just see what we can do. And to play 40 minutes in front of this crowd tonight was wonderful. What a neat deal for, not only our community and kind of the era that we're trying to get rolling in Cape, but at a time when these girls needed it.”

Palmer, a Farmington native who spent the previous four years as the head coach at Mineral Area College, embraces the pressure she has been faced with after taking over the program.

“I think with the administration and the staff, I feel very much at home,” Palmer said. “I think that seeing the progress in this program in just a short amount of time gives me all the reassurance I need.

“Of course, you get to games and you really get to see what comes out. And I think that now with the win, it kind of just gets us tuned in for what we can do.”

The Redhawks were motivated to come through for their new coach.

Claybrooks poured in a season and game-high in points for SEMO (1-4), who scored the first six points of the night. Lexi McCully, a transfer from Georgia Southwestern, tied a career-high 18 points and sophomore Indiya Bowen added 14.

“With the amount of love and encouragement that my teammates poured into me, I finally just listened,” McCully said of her breakout performance. “I was like, ‘I am here for a reason, I am doing good,’ and just having people who won't let you give up on yourself is everything. It rose out of the concrete and I couldn't have done it without them.”