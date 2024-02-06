All sections
SportsNovember 10, 2024

Ovechkin, McMichael each scores twice as Capitals skate to 8-1 victory over the Blues

Ovechkin and McMichael each scored twice, leading the Capitals to a dominant 8-1 win over the Blues. Ovechkin is closing in on Gretzky’s goal record, while McMichael continues his scoring streak.

WARREN MAYES, Associated Press
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, center, is congratulated by teammates Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson (43) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, center, is congratulated by teammates Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson (43) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) controls the puck as Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) and Washington Capitals' Rasmus Sandin (38) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) controls the puck as Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) and Washington Capitals' Rasmus Sandin (38) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Capitals' Rasmus Sandin, right, celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Pierre-Olivier Joseph skates in the background during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Capitals' Rasmus Sandin, right, celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Pierre-Olivier Joseph skates in the background during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) shoots past Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) shoots past Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd (26) and St. Louis Blues' Matthew Kessel battle for a loose puck along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd (26) and St. Louis Blues' Matthew Kessel battle for a loose puck along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko (13) and Washington Capitals' John Carlson battle for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko (13) and Washington Capitals' John Carlson battle for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Capitals' Connor McMichael (24) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Scott Perunovich (48) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Capitals' Connor McMichael (24) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Scott Perunovich (48) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (77) handles the puck as Washington Capitals' Brandon Duhaime (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (77) handles the puck as Washington Capitals' Brandon Duhaime (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Scott Perunovich (48) skates past Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Scott Perunovich (48) skates past Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Zack Bolduc is unable to score past Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Zack Bolduc is unable to score past Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Connor McMichael each scored two goals Saturday night, sparking the Capitals to an 8-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Ovechkin has scored 863 goals and is just 31 goals behind Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record 894. Ovechkin has scored goals in six of his last seven games. It also marked the 175th multigoal game of Ovechkin’s 20-year, trailing only Gretzky (189).

Jakob Chychrun, Rasmus Sandin, Michael Sgarbossa and Brandon Duhaime also scored for Washington.

Goaltender Logan Thompson, acquired in an offseason trade with Vegas, is a perfect 7-0-0 on the season. He recorded 24 saves.

Scott Perunovich scored the lone St. Louis goal. Jordan Binnington faced 27 shots for the Blues.

Takeaways

Capitals: McMichael has points in three consecutive games and six of his last seven outings overall. McMichael scored 59 seconds into the game and added a power-play in the third period.

Blues: Perunovich scored his first career goal on a wrist shot from the slot at 7:07. It was his first goal in 79 games.

Key moment

In the second period, St. Louis outshot Washington 11-4 but was outscored 2-0. Ovechkin scored his ninth goal of the season at 7:42. Washington then went up 3-1 when Chychrun scored from the top of the slot at 10:53.

Key stat

The Blues power play woes continued. St. Louis went 0 for 3 in the game. They are 0 for 13 in their last five games on the power play. The Blues have been on the power play 37 times in 15 games and have scored just four times.

Up next

The Blues end a five-game homestand Tuesday against Boston. The Capitals will host the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

