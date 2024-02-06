Tom Matukewicz strolled off the practice field at Houck Stadium Tuesday evening and summed up the mentality of his program entering this weekend.

“This is a big game,” he said. “Thinking about winning doesn’t help you win. Talking about winning doesn’t help you win. So, we need to have the discipline to not get caught up in dropping our success. We really just need to lock in and be disciplined on the little things of really just having a championship week from a preparation standpoint.”

The No. 11 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-2, 6-1 Big South-Ohio Valley Conference) will travel to the Music City this Saturday for their biggest showdown of the regular season when they square off against No. 25 Tennessee State (8-3, 5-2) at 3:30 p.m.

If SEMO comes out victorious, it will hand Matukewicz his first outright conference title and earn the program an automatic berth to the 24-team FCS Playoffs.

Here are four things to watch for when SEMO visits Nissan Stadium to take on the Tigers:

Defense due for a bounce back

Facing a team as well-rounded as Tennessee State obviously poses a big challenge, but a lot of SEMO’s success on Saturday will be dictated by how well it performs on the defensive side of the ball.

The Redhawks struggled to stop Western Illinois’ offense, allowing a season-high 45 points and 593 total yards (500 passing), but were able to win the turnover battle behind three interceptions. While WIU quarterback Nathan Lamb will arguably be the best quarterback SEMO sees in the regular season, Tennessee State still has the weapons to give the Redhawks fits.

The Tigers rank fourth in the OVC in scoring offense (26.6 points per game) and are led by dual-threat quarterback Draylen Ellis. The slim 6-foot-1, 175-pound signal caller doesn’t light up the stat sheet, but he is a savvy thrower (20 touchdowns to seven interceptions) and has the scrambling ability to extend plays downfield with his legs.

A key matchup in the game will be SEMO cornerback Ty Leonard against Tennessee State wideout Karate Brenson. Leonard has three interceptions in the past two games but will have his work cut out for him against the 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior who has big-play ability and is currently averaging 15.2 yards per reception.

Entering the Western Illinois game, SEMO’s defense had only surrendered 30 plays of 20-plus yards all season. The Redhawks gave up a total of eight against the Leathernecks.

How exactly is this group – especially considering growing injury issues in the secondary – going to make enough plays to slow down the Tigers? That’s a big question heading into Saturday's matchup.

Run game could be a pivotal factor