Osceola improves to 9-0 with win over Rivercrest

WILSON - The Osceola Seminoles kept their conference record clean with a 66-55 win over the Rivercrest Colts at Rivercrest Gym on Thursday.

The triumph over Rivercrest improved Osceola’s conference record to 9-0, giving them some breathing room in first place. It was an all-around team effort, as eight different 'Noles contributed points. Tyler Bell helped steer the victory with 15 points. AJ Brown was right behind him with 14 points for Osceola. Donovan Littleton and Jeriyan Long also ended the night in double figures, with 11 and 10 points respectively. Rivercrest’s Jarirus Byrd and Asier Burks each scored 16 to lead the Colts, with Buddah Harris tallying 11 points and Cavonta Washington posting 10 in the loss.

It was a bit of a slow scoring start for both teams. Both sides came out aggressive, though, as Harris attempted a poster slam over his defender on the first possession. The emphatic dunk attempt set the tone for the highly-competitive contest. Harris continued pressing the issue after that miss and knocked down a deep ball. He led the Colts with five first-quarter points. Littleton got off to a hot start for the Noles, scoring their first points and ending the quarter with seven points. Neither team could separate themselves as the first quarter ended 13-13.

Scoring action picked up in the second quarter. The Colts collected the next eight points, but Tyrese James ended the short-lived scoring run by scoring down low. The Colts returned fire and made it 23-15. The Noles moved the ball well and got everyone involved to get themselves back into it, stringing together a 12-4 run. Kash Span got himself on the board by hitting a three-point shot. Bell took it to the cup to score and found Long in the post during the run. Their teamwork helped Osceola respond to Rivercrest’s early surge in the quarter, but Byrd ramped it up, driving inside and scoring through contact to complete a three-point play. He scored 12 second-quarter points and set up Burks multiple times to assist his eight points during the period. Byrd catapulted the Colts into the second half with a buzzer-beating three-point shot that put them ahead 35-31.