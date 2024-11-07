All sections
SportsNovember 7, 2024

Oklahoma visits Missouri for the first matchup of old Big 12 rivals in the Southeastern Conference

Oklahoma and Missouri renew their historic rivalry as SEC foes. With both teams seeking momentum, key players like Missouri QB Brady Cook and Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman could be game-changers.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) tries to get around Mississippi strong safety John Saunders Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) tries to get around Mississippi strong safety John Saunders Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)ASSOCIATED PRESS
University of Mississippi running back Henry Parrish, Jr. (21) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma University on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)
University of Mississippi running back Henry Parrish, Jr. (21) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma University on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb, front right, defends a pass to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, front left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb, front right, defends a pass to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, front left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oklahoma (5-4, 1-4 SEC) at Missouri (6-2, 2-2), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Missouri by 2 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 67-24-5.

What’s at stake?

Oklahoma and Missouri, who first played each other in 1902, resume their long-standing rivalry for the first time as Southeastern Conference foes. Both teams need to turn their momentum around. The Sooners lost three straight in a dismal start to their SEC tenure before taking out their frustration on Maine last weekend. The Tigers had last week off following a 34-0 humbling at Alabama. Their two losses to Texas A&M and the Crimson Tide came by a combined 75-10.

Key matchup

Missouri QB Brady Cook against the Oklahoma defense. Cook played through an ankle injury in a 21-17 win over Auburn a few weeks ago, then hurt his throwing hand late in the first half against the Crimson Tide and did not return. His availability for the Tigers could be the difference against the Sooners, who are allowing 217 yards passing per game this season.

Players to watch

Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman is the physical and emotional leader for the Sooners defense, and he will be pivotal on Saturday. His ability to range sideline-to-sideline will help to contain Cook's running ability, and his ability to plug gaps should help Oklahoma to contain the Tigers' running backs.

Missouri: RB Nate Noel has been dealing with injuries for much of the season, derailing what had been a breakout season for the transfer from Appalachian State. His speed and agility are unique among the Missouri running backs, and give the offense a dynamic it doesn't have when he's not on the field.

Facts & figures

Oklahoma and Missouri have not played since Sept. 24, 2011, the year before the Tigers left for the SEC. ... Sooners RB Jovantae Barnes ran for a career-high 203 yards and three TDs last week against Maine. Oklahoma finished with 381 yards rushing and 665 yards total offense. ... Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold passed for two TDs and ran for another against Maine. ... Oklahoma coach Joe Jon Finley will be calling plays for the third game. ... The Tigers were shut out by Alabama for the first time since Eli Drinkwitz took over as the coach. ... Missouri WR Luther Burden III has caught a pass in 30 consecutive games dating to Oct. 1, 2022.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

