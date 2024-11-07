Players to watch

Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman is the physical and emotional leader for the Sooners defense, and he will be pivotal on Saturday. His ability to range sideline-to-sideline will help to contain Cook's running ability, and his ability to plug gaps should help Oklahoma to contain the Tigers' running backs.

Missouri: RB Nate Noel has been dealing with injuries for much of the season, derailing what had been a breakout season for the transfer from Appalachian State. His speed and agility are unique among the Missouri running backs, and give the offense a dynamic it doesn't have when he's not on the field.

Facts & figures

Oklahoma and Missouri have not played since Sept. 24, 2011, the year before the Tigers left for the SEC. ... Sooners RB Jovantae Barnes ran for a career-high 203 yards and three TDs last week against Maine. Oklahoma finished with 381 yards rushing and 665 yards total offense. ... Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold passed for two TDs and ran for another against Maine. ... Oklahoma coach Joe Jon Finley will be calling plays for the third game. ... The Tigers were shut out by Alabama for the first time since Eli Drinkwitz took over as the coach. ... Missouri WR Luther Burden III has caught a pass in 30 consecutive games dating to Oct. 1, 2022.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football