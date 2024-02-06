It’s been a great start to the holiday week for Oak Ridge senior Reagan Howe.

The two-sport star started the girls’ basketball season by leading the Blue Jays past St. Paul 52-46 on Monday, Nov. 25, in Farmington. On Tuesday, Howe put pen to paper and signed her NLI to play volleyball at Mineral Area College.

“I am excited and ready to attend MAC. I am ready to play at that next level and continue to grow as a player.

Howe has been the catalyst to the best years in the history of both programs at Oak Ridge. She led the Blue Jays to their first district title game appearance in 2023 and then won the title for the first time ever this year.

“She has truly been a leader for our team the last couple of years and her love for the sport has really shown and our success for our program this year,” Oak Ridge volleyball coach Starla Pulley said of Howe. “She has continued to improve throughout the last couple of years.”

Howe was more into basketball prior to Pulley’s arrival from Dexter in 2023. Pulley helped her embrace volleyball and it led to new heights for the program and a new future for Howe, who finished her high school career with 945 kills and two All-State honors.