It’s been a great start to the holiday week for Oak Ridge senior Reagan Howe.
The two-sport star started the girls’ basketball season by leading the Blue Jays past St. Paul 52-46 on Monday, Nov. 25, in Farmington. On Tuesday, Howe put pen to paper and signed her NLI to play volleyball at Mineral Area College.
“I am excited and ready to attend MAC. I am ready to play at that next level and continue to grow as a player.
Howe has been the catalyst to the best years in the history of both programs at Oak Ridge. She led the Blue Jays to their first district title game appearance in 2023 and then won the title for the first time ever this year.
“She has truly been a leader for our team the last couple of years and her love for the sport has really shown and our success for our program this year,” Oak Ridge volleyball coach Starla Pulley said of Howe. “She has continued to improve throughout the last couple of years.”
Howe was more into basketball prior to Pulley’s arrival from Dexter in 2023. Pulley helped her embrace volleyball and it led to new heights for the program and a new future for Howe, who finished her high school career with 945 kills and two All-State honors.
Howe will be joining a MAC squad that went 20-9 and finished the season in the NJCAA Midwest District Tournament. Head coach Tim Copeland said he’s “really excited to have her” in the program.
“She’s very coachable,” MAC coach Tim Copeland said. “She’s eager to learn to get better. She’s got stuff to work on, but she’s already getting there with a pursuit.”
On the hardwood, Howe scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists for Oak Ridge. Madyson Ruehling joined in the scoring with 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double of her own.
The Blue Jays faced an early 13-11 deficit after the first quarter but a 22-10 rally put them ahead 35-21 in halftime and in control of the game.
“We played like it was our first game for sure,” Oak Ridge basketball coach Julie Ward said. “I have full confidence that we will work out the kinks and get better with each game.”
The Blue Jays are coming off a program-best 16-12 record last year and are looking for more during Howe’s senior season.
Oak Ridge will host Delta, who finished third place in Class 1 last season, on Monday, Dec. 2.
