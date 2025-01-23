Oak Ridge gets big district win over Scott County Central

OAK RIDGE — The Oak Ridge Bluejays girls basketball team defeated the Scott County Central Bravettes 63-46 on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Oak Ridge High School.

The Lady Bluejays had three players in double figures. Reagan Howe led the way with 15 points, followed closely by Madyson Ruehling and Kaeyln Deckerd with 13 and 12, respectively.

Oak Ridge head coach Julie Ward said all three girls have been big this season in helping the team win games.

“Kaeyln is having a great basketball season. We rely heavily on her to get those little quick baskets. She has a fast foot and a quick hand, and she gets her hands on a lot of stuff defensively,” Ward said. “We're so glad to have Reagan back. We lost her for a couple of games earlier in the season. She's back now and a force to be reckoned with on the inside. Her defense has been great.”

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with the Lady Bluejays hitting jumpers and the Bravettes scoring in transition. The second quarter went in Oak Ridge’s favor, as it could not miss a shot, while Scott County could not buy a bucket even on open looks. The Lady Bluejays led 28-17 at the half.