SportsJanuary 23, 2025

Oak Ridge gets big district win over Scott County Central

The Oak Ridge Bluejays secured a 63-46 victory over the Scott County Central Bravettes, with standout performances from Reagan Howe, Madyson Ruehling and Kaeyln Deckerd. Coach Julie Ward praised the team's improved defense.

Justin Trovillion
Scott County Central’s Nikki Adams, left, dribbles the ball past Oak Ridge’s Reagan Howe during a game between the Bravettes and Lady Bluejays on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge.
Scott County Central’s Nikki Adams, left, dribbles the ball past Oak Ridge’s Reagan Howe during a game between the Bravettes and Lady Bluejays on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge.Carrie Trovillion ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

OAK RIDGE — The Oak Ridge Bluejays girls basketball team defeated the Scott County Central Bravettes 63-46 on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Oak Ridge High School.

The Lady Bluejays had three players in double figures. Reagan Howe led the way with 15 points, followed closely by Madyson Ruehling and Kaeyln Deckerd with 13 and 12, respectively.

Oak Ridge head coach Julie Ward said all three girls have been big this season in helping the team win games.

“Kaeyln is having a great basketball season. We rely heavily on her to get those little quick baskets. She has a fast foot and a quick hand, and she gets her hands on a lot of stuff defensively,” Ward said. “We're so glad to have Reagan back. We lost her for a couple of games earlier in the season. She's back now and a force to be reckoned with on the inside. Her defense has been great.”

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with the Lady Bluejays hitting jumpers and the Bravettes scoring in transition. The second quarter went in Oak Ridge’s favor, as it could not miss a shot, while Scott County could not buy a bucket even on open looks. The Lady Bluejays led 28-17 at the half.

The second half was full of basket trading as the two teams created offense, but the Bravettes could not make up any ground.

Ward said her team did a much better job defending than it has in the last few games.

“I thought tonight our man to man looked a lot better than it has in the last couple games. I thought we moved the ball well with our head up looking down the floor,” Ward said. “Oftentimes we get our heads down and we just take off dribbling and hope that we have somebody open later. But I thought tonight we worked the ball well and hit the open man.”

Nikki Adams led Scott County Central with 19 points, followed by Camarie Perdue who had 14.

Oak Ridge next travels to take on Kelly at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while Scott County is off until the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament beginning Saturday.

