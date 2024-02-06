Oak Ridge captures first ever volleyball district championship

The Oak Ridge volleyball team set a new milestone this year by defeating New Haven in four sets (25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21) to win their first-ever district championship on Monday, Oct. 28, in Crystal City.

"I am beyond proud of them for their hard work, dedication, and teamwork this year," Oak Ridge coach Starla Pulley said. "This was the first time in school history for a district championship. They all wanted it and competed every point for it."

The Blue Jays have made great strides since Pully arrived at Oak Ridge from Dexter last year. They played in the district championship game for the first time in program history during her first year as head coach.

Oak Ridge lost to St. Vincent for the title last year, but with St. Vincent moving up to Class 2, and an improved team, the Blue Jays were ready to get over the hump in 2024.

"The girls really wanted it," Pulley said. "We have been working on our mental toughness this year and working on trusting the process and our abilities."

The Blue Jays were led by the duo of Kaelyn Decked (15 kills) and Reagan Howe (14 kills). Decked also had 26 digs while Kinsleigh Bogenpohl led the team with 36 digs. Jayleigh Price led the team with seven blocks, followed by four from Howe.

"I think when you think of an MVP you think a sole person," Pulley said, "but it’s definitely a collected effort from our defense, to our setter to our hitters."