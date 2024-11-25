Along with that, Tatum was one of the anchors of a 2024 Notre Dame team that won 20-plus games for the fifth consecutive season and reached the Class 3 state tournament before falling to eventual state champion Potosi.

“She’s the type of player that really didn't care about who got the credit as long as we were winning,” Brinkmeyer said. “She was all about it, and that's very rare. A lot of times nowadays you kind of see like, ‘oh, I want to get all the kills,’ or, ‘I want to do all this.’ But she just had fun out there with her teammates and really just wanted to have the team do the best that they could. That's something very special about her.”

Volleyball has been an integral part of Tatum’s life ever since she was 12 years old and began playing in sixth grade. As the years flew by, Tatum said that it was not until she competed at the varsity level in high school when she discovered volleyball was her true love.

“I fell in love with it around my sophomore year,” Tatum said. “I just really liked the team and I had a lot of friends, so it was just really fun.”

Notre Dame volleyball senior and Mineral Area College commit Courtney Tatum, front middle, with her Lady Bulldog teammates during signing day on Monday, Nov. 25. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Tatum will return to the court next fall where she will be wearing the red and black for a Mineral Area College (MAC) volleyball program that has captured five regional championships, made six NJCAA National Tournament appearances and finished ranked in the national junior college top 20 every year since 2012 under 20-year head coach Tim Copeland.

“I like her character,” Copeland said. “Part of what I do at MAC is make sure I have kids that not only can play, but also represent well off-the-court. She's a very nice young lady and also brings talent with her height, and her middle blocking is really good. So, I'm looking forward to that and looking forward to working on different aspects of her game.”