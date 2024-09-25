Notre Dame volleyball locked in before Conference Tournament

The Notre Dame girls volleyball team defeated the Lesterville Bearcats three sets to one on Tuesday at Notre Dame Regional High School.
The Bulldogs decimated Lesterville in the first set but the Bearcats made the next two close, ultimately Notre Dame handled business fairly easily.
Notre Dame head coach Meredith Brinkmeyer said she was pleased with how everyone on her team played.
“To make the first game tonight 25-5, you have to play a pretty clean game, especially with rally scoring, any error that you make can give a team points. I was very pleased with how we came out that first game.” Brinkmeyer said. “I was very pleased with that last set, I was able to get everybody in the game, and that sometimes can throw us for a loop. It was close between those two games, but I was still very proud of how they stayed focused. They were excited for everybody that got in the game and it was just fun.”
The win brings the Bulldogs to an 11-4-1 record as Notre Dame has been rolling with wins in five out of their last six games. Brinkmeyer said she is proud of how her team has made it through some tough games this season.
“We’ve had some games that haven't been easy wins. I've just been very proud of the girls coming in and staying focused. We had a long week last week with four back-to-back games and they were all pretty tough,” Brinkmeyer said. “I’m just very proud of the way that they’ve handled themselves, the energy that they’ve brought, staying energized and trying to keep everybody else energized.”
Notre Dame and the rest of the SEMO Conference will play in the Conference Tournament on Thursday, October 3 at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex. Brinkmeyer said they have some things to work on but she is overall happy with where her team is at.
“There are things that we need to work on. We still only have had one practice this week and that was only an hour and a half on Sunday, so I will be excited to finish out this week with some good practices. I think the girls are excited to get into doing the kind of work on those as well,” Brinkmeyer said.