All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
SportsSeptember 25, 2024
Notre Dame volleyball locked in before Conference Tournament
Notre Dame volleyball preps for SEMO Conference Tournament after a decisive 3-1 win over Lesterville. Coach Brinkmeyer praises team's focus and resilience as they gear up for Thursday's showdown.
Justin Trovillion
Notre Dame head coach Meredith Brinkmeyer talks to her team before the September 24 game between the Bulldogs and Lesterville.
Notre Dame head coach Meredith Brinkmeyer talks to her team before the September 24 game between the Bulldogs and Lesterville. Carrie Trovillion ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

The Notre Dame girls volleyball team defeated the Lesterville Bearcats three sets to one on Tuesday at Notre Dame Regional High School.

The Bulldogs decimated Lesterville in the first set but the Bearcats made the next two close, ultimately Notre Dame handled business fairly easily.

Notre Dame head coach Meredith Brinkmeyer said she was pleased with how everyone on her team played.

“To make the first game tonight 25-5, you have to play a pretty clean game, especially with rally scoring, any error that you make can give a team points. I was very pleased with how we came out that first game.” Brinkmeyer said. “I was very pleased with that last set, I was able to get everybody in the game, and that sometimes can throw us for a loop. It was close between those two games, but I was still very proud of how they stayed focused. They were excited for everybody that got in the game and it was just fun.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The win brings the Bulldogs to an 11-4-1 record as Notre Dame has been rolling with wins in five out of their last six games. Brinkmeyer said she is proud of how her team has made it through some tough games this season.

“We’ve had some games that haven't been easy wins. I've just been very proud of the girls coming in and staying focused. We had a long week last week with four back-to-back games and they were all pretty tough,” Brinkmeyer said. “I’m just very proud of the way that they’ve handled themselves, the energy that they’ve brought, staying energized and trying to keep everybody else energized.”

Notre Dame and the rest of the SEMO Conference will play in the Conference Tournament on Thursday, October 3 at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex. Brinkmeyer said they have some things to work on but she is overall happy with where her team is at.

“There are things that we need to work on. We still only have had one practice this week and that was only an hour and a half on Sunday, so I will be excited to finish out this week with some good practices. I think the girls are excited to get into doing the kind of work on those as well,” Brinkmeyer said.

Advertisement
Related
SportsSep. 26
Chaffee Red Devils seek first win of the season in homecomin...
SportsSep. 26
New quarterbacks lead Perryville and St. Vincent to dominant...
SportsSep. 26
Erick Fedde fans 10 as Cardinals beat Rockies 5-2 for 4th st...
SportsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
As an era ends, the city that was home to the Oakland A's comes to grips with their departure
SportsSep. 25
As an era ends, the city that was home to the Oakland A's comes to grips with their departure
Roundup: Scott City VB celebrates seniors with win over Oran
SportsSep. 25
Roundup: Scott City VB celebrates seniors with win over Oran
Practices officially begin for Reynolds, Redhawk hoops
SportsSep. 25
Practices officially begin for Reynolds, Redhawk hoops
Winn homers, drives in 4 runs as Cardinals top Rockies 7-3
SportsSep. 25
Winn homers, drives in 4 runs as Cardinals top Rockies 7-3
Perryville's Clayton Bauwens places first, Lady Pirates second in Oak Ridge Invite
SportsSep. 25
Perryville's Clayton Bauwens places first, Lady Pirates second in Oak Ridge Invite
Patience and leadership paying off for SEMO linebacker Mali Walton
SportsSep. 25
Patience and leadership paying off for SEMO linebacker Mali Walton
AP sports week in pictures: A gallery of game action, celebrations and more
SportsSep. 24
AP sports week in pictures: A gallery of game action, celebrations and more
Saxony Lutheran Crusaders rally to defeat Oak Ridge Blue Jays in four sets
SportsSep. 24
Saxony Lutheran Crusaders rally to defeat Oak Ridge Blue Jays in four sets
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy