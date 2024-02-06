Notre Dame girls’ basketball sure looks ready for the new season.

Junior Mia Panton dropped a team-high 17 points, senior Eliza Barnette had 14 and the Lady Bulldogs bolted past Dexter 62-21 in the SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday night.

“I think playing really hard defense and pushing myself and the team and just running the floor and getting those layups made the difference,” Panton said. “Everyone worked hard and did everything they needed to individually to attribute to the team. Overall, that’s what helped us get it done.”

Notre Dame (2-0) is the No. 2 seed and will face rival Jackson in a much-anticipated championship final tomorrow night. The Lady Bulldogs led by double digits for the majority of the contest against the road-weary Dexter (1-1).

Three players hit double figures for Notre Dame, who shot 100 percent from the foul line. Outside of Panton and Barnette, senior Skylar Craft scored 11 and senior Olivia Wagoner added eight points and nine rebounds.

Kate Nichols had 10 points to lead the Lady Bearcats, who have now dropped nine straight to the Lady Bulldogs.

“I thought our defense was extremely active,” head coach Kirk Boeller said. “I thought we did a good job of getting in passing lanes. And then we took care of the ball really well tonight, cut down our turnovers, and we were smart with our passes.”