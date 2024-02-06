All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 6, 2024

Notre Dame unloads on Dexter 62-21, advances to SEMO Conference Tournament finals

Notre Dame girls' basketball team used lights-out offense to roll past Dexter 62-21 and advance to the SEMO Conference Tournament finals. Junior Mia Panton paved the way with 17 points, setting up a showdown with rival Jackson tomorrow night.

Kaiden Karper
Notre Dame girls' basketball junior Mia Panton drives down the court against Dexter in the 2024 SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Notre Dame girls' basketball junior Mia Panton drives down the court against Dexter in the 2024 SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Notre Dame Regional High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Notre Dame girls’ basketball sure looks ready for the new season.

Junior Mia Panton dropped a team-high 17 points, senior Eliza Barnette had 14 and the Lady Bulldogs bolted past Dexter 62-21 in the SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday night.

“I think playing really hard defense and pushing myself and the team and just running the floor and getting those layups made the difference,” Panton said. “Everyone worked hard and did everything they needed to individually to attribute to the team. Overall, that’s what helped us get it done.”

Notre Dame (2-0) is the No. 2 seed and will face rival Jackson in a much-anticipated championship final tomorrow night. The Lady Bulldogs led by double digits for the majority of the contest against the road-weary Dexter (1-1).

Three players hit double figures for Notre Dame, who shot 100 percent from the foul line. Outside of Panton and Barnette, senior Skylar Craft scored 11 and senior Olivia Wagoner added eight points and nine rebounds.

Kate Nichols had 10 points to lead the Lady Bearcats, who have now dropped nine straight to the Lady Bulldogs.

“I thought our defense was extremely active,” head coach Kirk Boeller said. “I thought we did a good job of getting in passing lanes. And then we took care of the ball really well tonight, cut down our turnovers, and we were smart with our passes.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Barnette fueled the hot start, contributing six of the Lady Bulldogs’ opening 13 points apart of a 13-0 run. Notre Dame finished the first half with a 35-13 lead.

The second half was a foil of the first, as the Lady Bulldogs continued to outrebound, outshoot and outplay Dexter in all facets. Notre Dame led by as much as 43 points with 3:11 left and had a majority of its reserves on the court by the start of the fourth quarter.

With Nichols contained by the swarming Notre Dame defense, the Lady Bearcats struggled to find any momentum offensively, turning the ball over 12 times and only shooting 6% from 3-point range.

The size and speed of the Lady Bulldogs overpowered Dexter in the paint and they also found some success from outside, draining five 3s in the game. Panton sunk one of them in a monstrous third quarter that saw the senior score 13 points in the frame.

“She’s so talented and does so many things well,” Boeller said. “She's fast, she's got good length in her arms, she can shoot, and we saw tonight how she could get to the basket. So, on every level of the floor she's a positive influence.”

With the stage now set, Boeller, Panton and Notre Dame will take dead aim at a SEMO Conference Tournament title against Jackson tomorrow night, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m.

“Just need to come out and play with the same intensity that we did tonight,” Boeller said. "And then whatever happens from there happens. If we play extremely hard on defense, I think we'll stay competitive in a lot of games this year.”

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 6
Jackson routs Sikeston 69-28 in SEMO Conference Tournament s...
SportsDec. 6
Thomas, Dominguez take area's top high school football award...
SportsDec. 5
Redhawks falter against Lipscomb's offensive surge, fall 78-...
SportsDec. 4
COLUMN: ‘Mr. SEMO’ shouldn’t wait to be enshrined in Redhawk...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Johnson spurs Notre Dame past Fredericktown in opener
SportsDec. 4
Johnson spurs Notre Dame past Fredericktown in opener
Kyrou scores 2, Holloway has goal and assist as Blues ground struggling Jets 4-1
SportsDec. 4
Kyrou scores 2, Holloway has goal and assist as Blues ground struggling Jets 4-1
Leopold defeats Oak Ridge in Woodland Tournament quarterfinal
SportsDec. 3
Leopold defeats Oak Ridge in Woodland Tournament quarterfinal
Cape Central's new coach aims for growth over wins in rebuilding season
SportsDec. 3
Cape Central's new coach aims for growth over wins in rebuilding season
Roundup: Notre Dame rolls Cape Central in SEMO Conference tournament
SportsDec. 3
Roundup: Notre Dame rolls Cape Central in SEMO Conference tournament
Devin Best, Chaffee edge Scott County Central 69-64 in season opener
SportsDec. 3
Devin Best, Chaffee edge Scott County Central 69-64 in season opener
Perryville falls to Greenville, 88-78, at Woodland Tourney
SportsDec. 3
Perryville falls to Greenville, 88-78, at Woodland Tourney
Redhawks WR enters transfer portal
SportsDec. 2
Redhawks WR enters transfer portal
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy