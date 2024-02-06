Notre Dame girls’ basketball sure looks ready for the new season.
Junior Mia Panton dropped a team-high 17 points, senior Eliza Barnette had 14 and the Lady Bulldogs bolted past Dexter 62-21 in the SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday night.
“I think playing really hard defense and pushing myself and the team and just running the floor and getting those layups made the difference,” Panton said. “Everyone worked hard and did everything they needed to individually to attribute to the team. Overall, that’s what helped us get it done.”
Notre Dame (2-0) is the No. 2 seed and will face rival Jackson in a much-anticipated championship final tomorrow night. The Lady Bulldogs led by double digits for the majority of the contest against the road-weary Dexter (1-1).
Three players hit double figures for Notre Dame, who shot 100 percent from the foul line. Outside of Panton and Barnette, senior Skylar Craft scored 11 and senior Olivia Wagoner added eight points and nine rebounds.
Kate Nichols had 10 points to lead the Lady Bearcats, who have now dropped nine straight to the Lady Bulldogs.
“I thought our defense was extremely active,” head coach Kirk Boeller said. “I thought we did a good job of getting in passing lanes. And then we took care of the ball really well tonight, cut down our turnovers, and we were smart with our passes.”
Barnette fueled the hot start, contributing six of the Lady Bulldogs’ opening 13 points apart of a 13-0 run. Notre Dame finished the first half with a 35-13 lead.
The second half was a foil of the first, as the Lady Bulldogs continued to outrebound, outshoot and outplay Dexter in all facets. Notre Dame led by as much as 43 points with 3:11 left and had a majority of its reserves on the court by the start of the fourth quarter.
With Nichols contained by the swarming Notre Dame defense, the Lady Bearcats struggled to find any momentum offensively, turning the ball over 12 times and only shooting 6% from 3-point range.
The size and speed of the Lady Bulldogs overpowered Dexter in the paint and they also found some success from outside, draining five 3s in the game. Panton sunk one of them in a monstrous third quarter that saw the senior score 13 points in the frame.
“She’s so talented and does so many things well,” Boeller said. “She's fast, she's got good length in her arms, she can shoot, and we saw tonight how she could get to the basket. So, on every level of the floor she's a positive influence.”
With the stage now set, Boeller, Panton and Notre Dame will take dead aim at a SEMO Conference Tournament title against Jackson tomorrow night, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m.
“Just need to come out and play with the same intensity that we did tonight,” Boeller said. "And then whatever happens from there happens. If we play extremely hard on defense, I think we'll stay competitive in a lot of games this year.”
