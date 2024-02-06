Notre Dame swimming wins SEMO Conference championship

The Notre Dame boys swimming team was crowned SEMO Conference champions Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Cape Aquatic Center.

Notre Dame sophomore Kaiden Cracraft won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:48.82. He also took home the gold in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.27.

“It’s definitely something different going from distance to a shorter race,” Cracraft said.

Dennis Hudson won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.88 and the 200-yard IM at 1:57.52.

The Bulldogs finished in the top three in the 100-yard butterfly. Senior Tom Haz won the event with a time of 56 seconds, while sophomore Wade Fullhart came in second less than a full second later. Notre Dame junior Parker Hulshof finished third in 57.69 seconds.