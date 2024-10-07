While it’s been an up and down season for head coach Matt Vollink and his Notre Dame Bulldogs, the month of October has treated the reigning District 1 runners-up quite well.

Notre Dame put on a clinic behind four first-half goals to seal a 4-0 home win over Poplar Bluff in a frenzied district clash on a chilly Tuesday night at Notre Dame High School.

The victory marks the Bulldogs’ third straight win since Oct. 1 and 11th straight over Poplar Bluff (9-5-1) in the series.

“I think some of it has to do with finishing,” said Vollink on the team’s recent momentum. “In the beginning of the season, we were struggling with finishing, which is why we were at 0-8 at that point. And so now we're starting to click.”

Star senior Diego Chahin anchored Notre Dame’s (3-8) suffocating frontline attack in the early stages of action when the forward netted a tap-in goal off an Andy Pederson assist in the fifth minute to break the ice and put his team on top 1-0.

Notre Dame continued to press the Mules’ backline when sophomore Mark Schultz slotted in a beautiful goal from the arc off teammate Trenton Powell’s pass to push the lead to 2-0 and reward 20 minutes of total Bulldog control.

“Whenever you play a lot calmer and slower, and you're working to get numbers forward, then it allows you to have more people in the box,” Vollink said. “So, that first half we had good space out wide, but then we were moving forward as a unit.”