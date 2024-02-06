All sections
SportsFebruary 10, 2025

Notre Dame riding its defense, effort to recent success

The Notre Dame High School varsity boy’s basketball squad recently snapped a four-game losing skid with a resounding 78-43 win over Malden.

Tom Davis
The Notre Dame defense, including Bulldog senior Brett Dohogne (5), collapses on a Woodland driver late in a recent game at Notre Dame High School.
The Notre Dame defense, including Bulldog senior Brett Dohogne (5), collapses on a Woodland driver late in a recent game at Notre Dame High School.Tom Davis ~ tdavis@semoball.com
The Notre Dame High School varsity boy’s basketball squad recently snapped a four-game losing skid with a resounding 78-43 win over Malden. With Friday’s 64-41 demolition of Saxony Lutheran at Notre Dame, the Bulldogs have now won two of their past three games, with improved defense being a huge reason for that success.

“A lot of it,” second-year Bulldog coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer said of his team’s defensive improvement, “is us just being more comfortable in our scheme and knowing what to expect.”

Two seasons ago, Notre Dame allowed nearly 60 points per game from its opposition and won 10 games. Brinkmeyer took over the program and made strides in both numbers, as his first team allowed 57 points per game and won 13 games.

The victory over the Crusaders improved Notre Dame to 10-11 with at least six games remaining this season, and Brinkmeyer’s kids are giving up just a touch over 52 points per game this winter.

“Our guys have learned to play a little harder,” Brinkmeyer said of the growth and development within his program. “For us to be successful, we have to play good defense.”

The Bulldogs can be a high-level pressure all over the court team, and on several occasions this year, Brinkmeyer’s team has dug a hole and had to rely on that strategy as a run-and-jump, pressing defense to get back into games.

Such was the case in a recent 70-66 loss at Notre Dame to Class 3 No. 6-ranked Woodland.

“We try and press,” Brinkmeyer explained, “but sometimes we don’t play with the effort it needs. I was proud of the effort (against Woodland). As a team, we have really bought into that identity of trying to make things as difficult as we can.

“We don’t always do the best job (of that), but what I love about this group is night in and night out, no matter the results, we come and give 100 percent. That is why I love this group.”

That diligence will be needed over the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs’ schedule will be challenging, beginning with a home game on Tuesday against Hillsboro (9-8) at 7:30 p.m.

Following that test, Notre Dame will visit Poplar Bluff (9-12) before finishing the regular season with home games against Class 5 No. 5-ranked Farmington (18-2), St. Francis Borgia (15-5), and Dexter (10-11).

“One thing that you’ll never question with this group,” Brinkmeyer said, “is that they will play hard. “They play with so much passion and effort. It just comes down to me trying to find a better way for us to perform.”

