Notre Dame GBB bounces back, hands Chaffee first loss 50-42

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Notre Dame girls’ basketball coach Kirk Boeller knew he would need his toughest bunch on the floor to muscle up against unbeaten Chaffee.

All four of them showed up.

Eliza Barnette carried the load and posted a game-high 18 points, while fellow seniors Olivia Wagoner and Skylar Craft and junior Mia Panton made crucial plays down the stretch, and the Lady Bulldogs outlasted Chaffee 50-42 on Monday night at Notre Dame Regional High School.

“Eliza was huffing and puffing all game,” Boeller said. "A couple times I thought she was going to pass out. Liv came alive in the second half and was so much better on the forwards and was able to knock down a big 3 for us that kind of sent the momentum our way. Games like this where you are senior-heavy, you want some of them to step up and be leaders. I've been kind of impressed that we've had different ones each game.”

Notre Dame senior Eliza Barnette during a timeout against Chaffee on Monday, Dec. 16. Barnette finished with a game-high 18 points. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Ten days after a lopsided 62-32 loss to Jackson in the SEMO Conference Tournament finals, Notre Dame (3-1) responded by picking up Boeller’s 130th-career victory. Barnette fueled the win, falling one rebound short of a double-double after finishing with nine. Wagoner scored double figures with 11 points, while Panton and Craft each finished with seven apiece.

“It's a long season,” Boeller said. “So, I'm confident that these girls are going to improve. They work hard. I thought our passing overall was a little bit better tonight than it was against Jackson, and we're going to have turnovers in transition. That's part of trying to play fast pace. To say we're pleased where we are right now in December, we'd be lying. So, we're excited that we have stuff to improve on and keep getting better.”

Revved up by the home crowd, the Lady Bulldogs outplayed the Lady Devils in the paint for most of the night — a huge point of emphasis by Boeller against Chaffee’s stingy front line led by promising sophomores Carlyanne Cossou and Kiersten Arnold, who were held to a combined 14 points in the contest. Notre Dame led 10-7 in the first eight minutes to make up for a sloppy start from 3-point range.

Chaffee (4-1) stayed within striking distance, though, as the Lady Bulldogs continued to clank from the perimeter — 0 for 9 from 3-point range in the half — and only led 19-12 at the break. Barnette had six buckets through the first half, leading the team with 10 points.

Notre Dame then stormed on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to go up as much as 16 points in the frame. Along with stellar defensive play, Craft, who tallied seven points in the quarter, and Wagoner both drained 3s to ignite the crowd noise and put their team in a comfortable spot.