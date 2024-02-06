Notre Dame comes up short

Notre Dame Comeback Falls Short to Miller Academy

HILLSBORO— Had there been two more minutes, the outcome may have been different. However, in a game where Notre Dame was down 15 midway through the second half mounting a heroic comeback, they unfortunately ran out of gas and fell to Miller Career Academy 54-48 in the Class 5 Quarterfinals at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. The Bulldogs had opportunities to take the lead, but they just could not close out the deal when they needed. Looking to get back to the Final Four for the first time in nearly two decades, the shots simply would not fall in the last seconds.

Rayn Tally led three scorers in double figures with a game-high 23 points for Miller Career Academy. Alexa Nubel and Megan Heisserer finished in double figures for Notre Dame with Nubel scoring 15 and Heisser 13 in her last game.

“We really didn’t put a dent into the lead but we definitely calmed down.” coach Kirk Boeller said. Then when the 4th quarter started, we able to do what we’ve been doing the whole season.” For the first three quarters it was all Miller Career Academy. Then the 4th quarter started. Then Heisserer got hot, hitting back-to-back from downtown cutting a once double-digit deficit into a four point game at 37-33. Then Senior Julia Williams buried one of her own making it 43-42 with the Lady Bulldogs trailing. After a layup by the Phoenix, Emily Kellum tied the game with 3-pointer sending a massive roar from the Notre Dame fans. Unfortunately, they would not get any closer than that, as it was Miller Career Academy who would make the necessary shots and free throws to ice the game. “We missed a lot down the stretch.” Boeller mentioned. He also pointed out that Miller did a great job pressuring the Lady Bulldogs early on, which put them in a hole. Notre Dame says goodbye to four seniors. “I’m very proud to coach at Notre Dame.” Boeller concluded. “I’m very proud to coach these four seniors, Julia, Megan, Lara Beussink and Alivia(Collier)