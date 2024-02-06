Notre Dame claims SEMO Conference girls swim title

The Notre Dame girls' swim team took home the SEMO Conference championship on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the SEMO Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.

Notre Dame scored 474.5 points to finish ahead of Poplar Bluff, who scored 460.5 points. Jackson placed third with 375 points, followed by Cape Central (312) and Farmington (147). Depth won the day, as the Bulldogs took the conference crown despite not having a swimmer win a race. Swimmers who placed as low as 16th in each event scored points, and Notre Dame and Poplar Bluff clearly had the numbers, if not the winners.

The Walters family were the real winners of this competition. Notre Dame head coach Brad Walters coached his Bulldogs but cheered on his daughter, Jackson senior Ava Walters, who is being coached by her older brother, Brayden Walters. The Little Rock commit won the SEMO Conference in the 100-yard backstroke, setting the meet record with a time of 57.92.

"It's really good because he's always just cheering on me and his team, and he knows how to do a good balance," Walters said. "He was crying after my 100-yard backstroke race.

"It just feels really good to have the competition," she said, "but also, it's my dad."

Cape Central won six events, including senior Sydney Ringwald, who broke the meet record by 0.03 seconds with a time of 24.22. Ringwald, a Florida Gulf Coast commit, was also a part of the 200-yard (1:39.93) and 400-yard (3:42.87) freestyle relay that won both conference titles and set meet records.

SEMO Conference winners

200-yard medley relay: Jackson (2:00.16)

200-yard freestyle: Kennedy Ringwald, Cape Central (2:01.1)