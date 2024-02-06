All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsFebruary 12, 2025

Notre Dame claims SEMO Conference girls swim title

Notre Dame clinched the SEMO Conference girls' swim title, outscoring Poplar Bluff by 14 points. Despite no individual wins, Notre Dame's depth secured their victory at the SEMO Aquatic Center.

Anthony Capobianco
Notre Dame head coach Brad Walters cheers on his swimmers during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
Notre Dame head coach Brad Walters cheers on his swimmers during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central's Bella Pattengill swims in the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Central's Bella Pattengill swims in the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central's Karsynne McAlister swims in the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Central's Karsynne McAlister swims in the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson's Lynlee LaValle swims during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
Jackson's Lynlee LaValle swims during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central head coach Dayna Powell presents flowers to Sydney Ringwald during the senior night celebrations during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Central head coach Dayna Powell presents flowers to Sydney Ringwald during the senior night celebrations during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central's Emily Marriott is presented flowers by head coach Dayna Powell presents flowers during the senior night celebrations during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Central's Emily Marriott is presented flowers by head coach Dayna Powell presents flowers during the senior night celebrations during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Cape Central's Sydney Ringwald is awarded a gold medal after winning the SEMO Conference championship in the 50-yard freestyle on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Central's Sydney Ringwald is awarded a gold medal after winning the SEMO Conference championship in the 50-yard freestyle on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson's Ally Hayes is presented a medal during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
Jackson's Ally Hayes is presented a medal during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Notre Dame's Beth Bollinger poses with a medal during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
Notre Dame's Beth Bollinger poses with a medal during the SEMO Conference Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The Notre Dame girls' swim team took home the SEMO Conference championship on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the SEMO Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.

Notre Dame scored 474.5 points to finish ahead of Poplar Bluff, who scored 460.5 points. Jackson placed third with 375 points, followed by Cape Central (312) and Farmington (147). Depth won the day, as the Bulldogs took the conference crown despite not having a swimmer win a race. Swimmers who placed as low as 16th in each event scored points, and Notre Dame and Poplar Bluff clearly had the numbers, if not the winners.

The Walters family were the real winners of this competition. Notre Dame head coach Brad Walters coached his Bulldogs but cheered on his daughter, Jackson senior Ava Walters, who is being coached by her older brother, Brayden Walters. The Little Rock commit won the SEMO Conference in the 100-yard backstroke, setting the meet record with a time of 57.92.

"It's really good because he's always just cheering on me and his team, and he knows how to do a good balance," Walters said. "He was crying after my 100-yard backstroke race.

"It just feels really good to have the competition," she said, "but also, it's my dad."

Cape Central won six events, including senior Sydney Ringwald, who broke the meet record by 0.03 seconds with a time of 24.22. Ringwald, a Florida Gulf Coast commit, was also a part of the 200-yard (1:39.93) and 400-yard (3:42.87) freestyle relay that won both conference titles and set meet records.

SEMO Conference winners

200-yard medley relay: Jackson (2:00.16)

200-yard freestyle: Kennedy Ringwald, Cape Central (2:01.1)

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

200-yard IM: Karasynne McAlister, Cape Central (2:09.42)

50-yard freestyle: Sydney Ringwald, Cape Central (24.22)

Diving: Allison Williamson, Poplar Bluff (317.10)

100-yard butterfly: Karasynne McAlister, Cape Central (58.95)

100-yard freestyle: Bella Pattengill, Cape Central (55.73)

500-yard freestyle: Lynlee LaValle, Jackson (5:18.76)

200-yard freestyle relay: Cape Central (1:39.93)

100-yard backstroke: Ava Walters, Jackson (58.91)

100-yard breaststroke: Lynlee LaValle, Jackson (1:13.03)

400-yard medley relay: Cape Central (3:42.97)

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 12
Max Wheeler scores 28 as St. Vincent secures fifth straight ...
SportsFeb. 12
Jackson Gloth shines as Scott City Rams stampede to 20th win...
SportsFeb. 12
Kolton Johnson's 25-point performance leads Bulldogs past Ha...
SportsFeb. 12
Cape Central returns to form, dominates New Madrid County Ce...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sixth consecutive victory sends Redhawks MBB past Little Rock, into OVC driver’s seat
SportsFeb. 12
Sixth consecutive victory sends Redhawks MBB past Little Rock, into OVC driver’s seat
Redhawks WBB fumbles in clutch, grueling losing streak hits 12 at Little Rock
SportsFeb. 12
Redhawks WBB fumbles in clutch, grueling losing streak hits 12 at Little Rock
Roundup: Sophomore shine in Scott City's win over Chaffee
SportsFeb. 11
Roundup: Sophomore shine in Scott City's win over Chaffee
Berry and Nanney catch fire, Delta GBB blows past Chaffee 73-48 in regular-season rubber match
SportsFeb. 11
Berry and Nanney catch fire, Delta GBB blows past Chaffee 73-48 in regular-season rubber match
Jackson girls rally past Principia with second-half surge
SportsFeb. 11
Jackson girls rally past Principia with second-half surge
Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant defense in 40-22 rout
SportsFeb. 10
Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant defense in 40-22 rout
Denied: Chiefs falter in quest for three-peat, fall to Eagles 40-22
SportsFeb. 10
Denied: Chiefs falter in quest for three-peat, fall to Eagles 40-22
Notre Dame riding its defense, effort to recent success
SportsFeb. 10
Notre Dame riding its defense, effort to recent success
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy