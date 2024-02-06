On Wednesday, the Notre Dame Bulldogs girls basketball team defeated the New Madrid County Central Eagles 58-33 at Notre Dame Regional High School.

Eliza Barnette led the Bulldogs with 14 points while Sophie DeJournett added 12. Skylar Craft and Mia Panton had 11 to add to Notre Dame’s total.

Tamiah Word led the Eagles with 16 points.

In the first quarter, Notre Dame scored most of its buckets off turnovers, and a few threes also fell. New Madrid found some success at the rim but trailed 18-8.

The second quarter went better for New Madrid, as the Eagles forced turnovers to bring the lead down to six. A foul and a late three made the lead 10 again, giving Notre Dame a 29-19 lead at the half.

Bulldogs head coach Kirk Boeller said despite some players being sick and unable to play, others stepped up for the win.

“I was very pleased with some of our girls that typically come off the bench playing a lot of minutes for us tonight. I thought they played incredibly hard,” Boeller said. “I thought we were aggressive on defense. We had people, who usually we don't ask to do a lot of things, step up and have big roles tonight.”