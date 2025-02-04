On Monday, the Notre Dame Bulldogs girls basketball team defeated the Cape Central Tigers 69-41 at Notre Dame Regional High School.

Eliza Barnett led the Bulldogs with 18 points followed by Skylar Craft with 13. Abigail Davenport led the Tigers with 10 points.

The Bulldogs began the game on a 7-0 run and led 20-8 after the first. Notre Dame scored at will inside the paint and sank eight threes as they cruised to the lopsided victory.

Notre Dame head coach Kirk Boeller said that despite a few issues, the team's win over a rising Tiger squad was good.

“I thought, other than some careless turnovers, we played really well on both sides of the ball tonight, especially defensively,” Boeller said. “I thought we did a lot of good things, and we're kind of trending in the right direction on that side of the ball.”