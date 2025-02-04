All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsFebruary 4, 2025

Notre Dame Bulldogs dominate Cape Central Tigers with strong senior leadership

The Notre Dame Bulldogs girls basketball team secured a commanding 69-41 victory over the Cape Central Tigers, led by seniors Eliza Barnett and Skylar Craft. Coach Boeller praised the team's defensive efforts.

Justin Trovillion avatar
Justin Trovillion
story image illustation

On Monday, the Notre Dame Bulldogs girls basketball team defeated the Cape Central Tigers 69-41 at Notre Dame Regional High School.

Eliza Barnett led the Bulldogs with 18 points followed by Skylar Craft with 13. Abigail Davenport led the Tigers with 10 points.

The Bulldogs began the game on a 7-0 run and led 20-8 after the first. Notre Dame scored at will inside the paint and sank eight threes as they cruised to the lopsided victory.

Notre Dame head coach Kirk Boeller said that despite a few issues, the team's win over a rising Tiger squad was good.

“I thought, other than some careless turnovers, we played really well on both sides of the ball tonight, especially defensively,” Boeller said. “I thought we did a lot of good things, and we're kind of trending in the right direction on that side of the ball.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This began a five-game stretch of conference games for the Bulldogs as their next four opponents are Saxony Lutheran, Dexter, New Madrid County Central and Jackson.

Boeller said he feels his team is in a good place to take on these tough conference opponents.

“The lights come on and the ball gets tipped and it's 0-0, anything can happen any given night,” Boeller said. “The challenge to the girls is, can we show up ready to play from the start? I think in the last few games, we've done a good job of that.”

All five Notre Dame seniors scored in the game, which Boeller said has been a theme this year. While the team is senior-heavy, the seniors have been leaders for the underclassmen all season.

“We know that we can trust that senior group,” Boeller said. “Those upperclassmen have done a great job of leading the team this year and being leaders and trusting each other. So they've been fun to watch.”

Notre Dame hosts Saxony Lutheran on Friday at 6 p.m. while Cape Central hosts Farmington on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 4
Menley, Nichols pace Dexter GBB in 71-47 win over Saxony Lut...
SportsFeb. 3
Diamond in the rough: Brendan Terry gives Redhawks transfer ...
SportsFeb. 3
Chiefs and Eagles shouldn't be fazed by the zany extravaganz...
SportsFeb. 3
Rubels help return St. Vincent's girls to elite status

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Perryville claims first Mayor's Cup victory since 2019, cementing program turnaround
SportsFeb. 3
Perryville claims first Mayor's Cup victory since 2019, cementing program turnaround
Cape Central triumphs in tense battle against Jefferson City
SportsFeb. 2
Cape Central triumphs in tense battle against Jefferson City
Scott-Miss Tournament semifinal matchups set for Tuesday
SportsFeb. 2
Scott-Miss Tournament semifinal matchups set for Tuesday
Leopold Wildcats roar back from 14-Point deficit to defeat Oran Eagles in double overtime thriller
SportsFeb. 2
Leopold Wildcats roar back from 14-Point deficit to defeat Oran Eagles in double overtime thriller
Washington Jr.’s game-winning jumper helps Redhawks MBB outlast Tennessee State 89-87 in overtime classic
SportsFeb. 2
Washington Jr.’s game-winning jumper helps Redhawks MBB outlast Tennessee State 89-87 in overtime classic
Semo women's basketball struggles continue with ninth straight loss to Tennessee State
SportsFeb. 1
Semo women's basketball struggles continue with ninth straight loss to Tennessee State
Scott County Central survives Oak Ridge on the road
SportsFeb. 1
Scott County Central survives Oak Ridge on the road
Edwards’ 14 points lift Cape Central past Poplar Bluff 51-35
SportsFeb. 1
Edwards’ 14 points lift Cape Central past Poplar Bluff 51-35
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy