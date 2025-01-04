Notre Dame alum looks to soar back to March Madness with Skyhawks

MARTIN, TN — If any local athlete had a 2024 to remember, it was Notre Dame Regional High School alum Lexi Rubel.

In her only year spent playing college basketball with her sister, Tori Rubel, the UT Martin Skyhawks returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

She grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists in the Skyhawks’ 72-45 loss against Holy Cross in the First Four rounds. Despite the loss and missing out on sharing the court with basketball star Caitlin Clark in the first round, Rubel described her time at the NCAA Tournament as “a really cool experience.”

“That’s why I wanted to come here,” Rubel said. “I know that we can go to the tournament.”

The 2024-25 women’s basketball season has been one of adjustment for the eldest Rubel sister. With Tori now playing ball at Columbia College, Lexi is back to being the lone Rubel among the Skyhawks, who currently sit at 2-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.

Another adjustment for Rubel has been her role among the Skyhawks, which has been one of the premier programs in the Ohio Valley Conference since head coach Kevin McMillan arrived at Martin in 2009. While a fixture in the starting lineup since her freshman year, Rubel has taken a significant step back in the scoring department, dropping from an average of 8.6 points per game last year to 3.6, which is currently a career-low.

However, she continues to be heavily relied upon on the defensive end. Rubel averaged 7.1 rebounds last year and is second on the Skyhawks this season with 4.6 boards per game. She is also among the team leaders in assists per game with 2.1.

“I just do whatever needs to be done,” Rubel said. “Sometimes I can score a little more, sometimes I get big rebounds at the end. Sometimes when my teammates are on fire and I just find them (for the assist). I just want to do whatever it takes to win every game.”

Rubel led the Skyhawks with six rebounds and three assists during their 85-69 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Martin, Tennessee.