Norma Cottingham, 86, of Dyess, Ark., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Born March 7, 1938 in Trenton, Mo., she was retired from Americans Greetings. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, watching Humming Birds and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Gretchen Price; her husband, Bobby Gene Cottingham; one son, Samuel Cottingham; and her brothers.