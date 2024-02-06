Norma Cottingham, 86, of Dyess, Ark., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Born March 7, 1938 in Trenton, Mo., she was retired from Americans Greetings. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, watching Humming Birds and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Gretchen Price; her husband, Bobby Gene Cottingham; one son, Samuel Cottingham; and her brothers.
She is survived by four sons, Bobby Lynn Cottingham, James Andrew Cottingham, Billy Harold Cottingham and Daniel Lee Cottingham; two daughters, Faye Jean Scott and Bonnie Louise Gonzales; two sisters, Gretchen Floyd and Betty Wheeler; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
, 2025 at Roller-Swift Funeral Home in Osceola.
