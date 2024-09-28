SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar homered and tripled to drive in three runs, Ryan Helsley closed for his franchise-record 49th save and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Friday night.

The Cardinals have won five of six and secured their 23rd winning season in the last 25 years. The Giants' loss means they will not finish above .500 for the third straight season since winning a franchise-record 107 games in 2021.

Nootbaar, who leads the team in on-base percentage since the All-Star break, hit a solo homer in the third to cut into a 3-1 deficit and then capped a four-run fourth inning for the Cardinals when he knocked in two runs with a two-out triple.

“He hits the ball hard and he's got great plate discipline,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “With that combination, he could be a scary hitter. The last several games, you’re seeing him drive the baseball and stay through the middle of the field. That homer was fun to watch, and he drove in those other two runs as well. He's taking steps in a really good direction.”

Nolan Arenado continued tearing up the Giants with a three-hit night and he also drove in a run. The eight-time All-Star has 175 hits and 113 RBIs against the Giants, his most against any opponent.

Helsley struck out two in the ninth for his majors-leading 49th save, setting a single-season record for the Cardinals in the process to surpass Trevor Rosenthal's mark set in 2015. Helsley, who has not allowed an earned run in his last 17 games, moved two saves ahead of Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase for the major league lead.

“Just telling myself it’s something I’ve done a lot of times before, not trying to make the moment too big and just to go out there and have some fun,” the 30-year-old Helsley said of his emotions when warming up to come in.

Marmol said the Cardinals have played a lot of tight games this season and it's been important to have a trusted closer to rely on.

“He’s lights out,” Marmol said. “If you get to the ninth, you’re winning the ball game.”

Trailing 3-2 in the fourth, St. Louis sent nine batters to the plate in the inning. Masyn Winn worked a 13-pitch at-bat against Giants starter Landon Roupp (1-2) before lining an RBI double to left to tie the game. With two outs, Alec Burleson gave the Cardinals the lead with a single. Arenado followed with a ground-rule double to chase Roupp from the game before Nootbaar tripled off reliever Taylor Rogers.

The Giants scored three runs in the second. Jerar Encarnacion hit a 430-foot, two-run homer to center that he admired as soon as he hit. Mike Yastrzemski had an RBI double later in the inning.