SportsOctober 3, 2024
No 9 Missouri faces stiff road test in visit to No. 25 Texas A&M
Missouri's unbeaten streak faces a major test as they visit Texas A&M. Can the Tigers handle the Aggies' dynamic offense and hostile environment to remain perfect this season?
JEREMY RAKES, Associated Press
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) catches a touchdown pass over Vanderbilt cornerback Tyson Russell (8) during overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) catches a touchdown pass over Vanderbilt cornerback Tyson Russell (8) during overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III reacts after a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III reacts after a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) scores a touchdown past Vanderbilt safety Marlen Sewell, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) scores a touchdown past Vanderbilt safety Marlen Sewell, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The mouthpiece of Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens, left, goes flying after taking a hit from Arkansas defensive back TJ Metcalf during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The mouthpiece of Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens, left, goes flying after taking a hit from Arkansas defensive back TJ Metcalf during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates after his touchdown with teammates Brett Norfleet, left, and Theo Wease Jr., center, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates after his touchdown with teammates Brett Norfleet, left, and Theo Wease Jr., center, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner's hand is seen on the face of Arkansas offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock while rushing in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner's hand is seen on the face of Arkansas offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock while rushing in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

No. 9 Missouri hits the road for the first time this season, facing arguably its toughest challenge so far.

The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) know the trip to No. 25 Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday will be tough for several reasons if they want to extend their eight-game winning streak and improve to 5-0 for a second straight session.

Texas A&M has a dynamic offense, which has been led by freshman quarterback Marcel Reed the last three weeks, and a defense led by defensive end Nic Scourton. After a season-opening loss to Notre Dame, the Aggies have won four straight.

“They’ve got a really good scheme on both sides of the ball,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “They’re extremely talented, and it’s going to be a very difficult challenge for us.”

Drinkwitz mentioned the heat — it’s expected to be in the low 90s — as well as the rowdy environment at Kyle Field as other obstacles the Tigers will need to overcome.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has four straight games with at least 200 yards passing, running back Nate Noel rushed for 199 yards against Vanderbilt two weeks ago and wide receiver Luther Burden III caught two touchdowns against the Commodores. Missouri also has a top-10 defense.

“It’s a talented group,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. “It’s going to be another big national stage here in Kyle Field. We’re excited for the opportunity in turning the page forward.”

Aggies QB situation

Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman, who has missed the last three games with a sprained throwing shoulder, will be a game-time decision, Elko said. Reed is 3-0 and has accounted for all eight of the Aggies’ offensive touchdowns since Weigman has been out.

Drinkwitz said they're preparing for Reed to be under center.

“I know on their depth chart it says the other kid’s the starting quarterback, but I mean, that’s just semantics in my opinion,” Drinkwitz said. “The guy is 3-0 as the starter, and whether he’s listed as questionable or whatever, I don’t see them going back.”

Getting defensive

The offenses will get a lot of attention, but both Missouri and Texas A&M have stout defenses. The Aggies are tied for first in the SEC with seven interceptions, with Marcus Ratcliffe leading the way with three. Texas A&M has 32 tackles for losses and has held opponents to 100 yards rushing or less in three straight games.

Missouri ranks third nationally in total defense allowing 219 yards per game and fifth in passing defense, surrendering just 127 yards per game. The Tigers started the season with two straight shutouts, though the last two games have been much closer.

“They’ve got a really big physical front, probably going to be the best one we’ve seen to this point,” Elko said. “They’re really athletic at linebacker. They run sideline to sideline and are really talented on the back end.”

Red zone and third downs

Missouri has scored on 19 of its 20 trips in the red zone this season, including 13 touchdowns. The Tigers rank seventh in the nation by converting nearly 55% of their third downs. The Aggies are tied for 20th in allowing just a 30% conversion on third downs.

Drinkwitz said third downs in the red zone were an area the Tigers worked on during their bye week.

“In the red areas we’ve not been good in the two Power Four games,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s a lot of different things that can get fixed, but if you just fix those issues, I think everything else kind of falls into place. So being better in third downs in the red zone.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

