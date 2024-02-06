Players to watch

Missouri: WR Luther Burden III is the Tigers leading receiver with 45 catches for 505 yards. But he has not had a touchdown catch since Week 4 against Vanderbilt.

South Carolina: DE Kyle Kennard is tied for the SEC lead with 9.5 sacks and tops the league with 13.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage this season. The Georgia Tech transfer has fueled a defense that's fourth in fewest points allowed in the SEC this season.

Facts & figures

Missouri has won the past five games in the series. ... South Carolina has won two straight over opponents ranked in the Top 25 after losing eight in a row against those teams. ... The Tigers have lost starting center and high-round NFL prospect Connor Tollison for the rest of the season with a leg injury. ... Gamecocks running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders had his second straight game with 100-or-more yards and third this season. Sanders has had half his 10 rushing TDs in South Carolina's past three victories. ... Drew Pyne bounced back from three interceptions thrown in a loss to Alabama with three TDs in the win over Oklahoma last week. ... Missouri and South Carolina are both located in Columbia in their respective states. So the teams play for the Mayor's Cup each time they meet.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football