The thirteenth-ranked SEMO football program’s 2024 journey continues this Saturday when the Redhawks travel to Charleston, Illinois for a date with conference rival Eastern Illinois.

This is not the type of matchup many expected when the schedule was released. No. 13 SEMO (4-1) has a road test that suddenly features an Eastern Illinois (1-4) team that has struggled and appears to be a shell of its 8-3 self a year ago.

In recent times, both of these schools have given each fanbase quite a few dramatic moments. Last season, SEMO upset the Panthers, 35-28, in a game that went down to the wire. Zion Custis’ 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter handed SEMO a 38-32 victory in their historic playoff season back in 2018. There was also Eastern Illinois’ game-clinching interception at the 1-yard-line with 23 seconds left that sealed the 19-16 win a year before in 2017.

Will Saturday afternoon come with the same fireworks that this matchup has produced before? Based on the trajectory of these two this season, there are doubts, but it’s college football, so anything is possible. Here are three keys to the game for the SEMO Redhawks.

Overcoming offensive struggles

The psychological phenomenon may incline certain people to feel a little down on SEMO’s offense based on the sloppy performance against a winless Northwestern State this past Saturday. But, in reality, few teams play perfect football every game and the Redhawks were coming off an emotional stretch following big wins over UT Martin and SIU.

However, it still begs the question as to whether or not the offense’s unique difficulties suffered against the Demons will reappear down the road. SEMO struggled in several areas on Saturday, but red zone miscues and dropped passes were perhaps the most glaring issues. The Redhawks only scored a touchdown in one of seven red zone appearances.

“We moved the football and got stuck in the red zone,” head coach Tom Matukewicz said. “We just weren’t able to throw and catch like we have in the past, but the run game was solid. It was just one of those games.”

Star wide out Dorian Anderson agrees, saying that him and the wide receiver room's shaky play was a huge point of emphasis in practice this week.

“From my standpoint, just being consistent when catching the ball,” Anderson said. “As a receiving corps, we didn’t have the cleanest game.”

SEMO took a rather conservative approach against Northwestern State and relished on backup running back Darrell Smith's emergence behind 145 rushing yards on 31 carries. While star true freshman Payton Brown’s injury status is something to monitor in the ensuing weeks, the good news is that the Redhawks’ solid rushing attack never went anywhere. Balancing things out and seeing the passing game catch fire once again is key.

Win the line of scrimmage