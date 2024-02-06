The 13th-ranked Southeast Missouri State football program’s 2024 journey continues this Saturday when the Redhawks travel to Charleston, Illinois, for a date with conference rival Eastern Illinois.

This is not the matchup many expected when the schedule was released. No. 13 SEMO (4-1) has a road test that suddenly features an Eastern Illinois (1-4) team that has struggled and appears to be a shell of its 8-3 self a year ago.

In recent times, both of these schools have given each fan base quite a few dramatic moments. Last season, SEMO upset the Panthers 35-28 in a game that went down to the wire; Zion Custis’ 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter handed SEMO a 38-32 victory in its historic playoff season back in 2018; and there also was Eastern Illinois’ game-clinching interception at the 1-yard-line with 23 seconds left that sealed the 19-16 win a year before that in 2017.

Will Saturday afternoon come with the same fireworks this matchup has produced before? Based on the trajectory of these two teams this season, there are doubts, but it’s college football, so anything is possible. Here are three keys to the game for the SEMO Redhawks.

Overcoming offensive struggles

The psychological phenomenon may incline certain people to feel a little down on SEMO’s offense based on the sloppy performance against a winless Northwestern State squad this past Saturday. But, in reality, few teams play perfect football every game and the Redhawks were coming off an emotional stretch following big wins over UT Martin and SIU.

However, it still begs the question as to whether or not the offense’s unique difficulties suffered against the Demons will reappear down the road. SEMO struggled in several areas Saturday, but red zone miscues and dropped passes were perhaps the most glaring issues. The Redhawks only scored a touchdown in one of seven red zone appearances.

“We moved the football and got stuck in the red zone,” head coach Tom Matukewicz said. “We just weren’t able to throw and catch like we have in the past, but the run game was solid. It was just one of those games.”

Star wideout Dorian Anderson agrees, saying the wide receiver room's shaky play was a huge point of emphasis in practice this week.

“From my standpoint, just being consistent when catching the ball,” Anderson said. “As a receiving corps, we didn’t have the cleanest game.”

SEMO took a rather conservative approach against Northwestern State and relied on backup running back Darrell Smith's emergence with 145 rushing yards on 31 carries.

While star true freshman Payton Brown’s injury status is something to monitor in the ensuing weeks, the good news is the Redhawks’ solid rushing attack never faltered. Balancing things out and seeing the passing game catch fire once again is key.

Win the line of scrimmage