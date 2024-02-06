For the second week in a row, No. 11 SEMO will face a Big South-OVC opponent as a heavy favorite. The Redhawks currently sit at 5-1 and are already entering the second half of the season with a home test against Tennessee Tech (2-3) on deck this Saturday.
Head coach Tom Matukewicz does not need a reminder of what’s at stake from here on out as the program is currently the conference front runner and poised to make another FCS playoff push.
But with success comes expectations, and with expectations comes pressure.
“I think this team understands that there will be a time we'll stop and enjoy all of this,” Matukewicz said. “It's just not right now. We're on a mission. We're trying to finish this out, and then when we're done, we'll run the highlights and have fun with each other.”
Dodging any “look ahead” spot is paramount at this point in the season as the Redhawks aim to take the fifth step in what Matukewicz hopes will be a winning streak that runs through November.
Here are four keys worth tracking in the game this Saturday.
Offensive line’s toughest test yet?
It would not be an overstatement to say so. Tennessee Tech offers a challenge up front and has done a good job getting after the quarterback this season, as evidenced by a 2.6 sacks per game average (T-22nd in FCS). Defensive linemen Kanstin Brooks and Theron Gaines, who was named the FCS National Defensive Player of the Week behind a three-sack performance against Gardner-Webb two weeks ago, have combined for 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2024.
On the bright side, SEMO’s offensive line is a unit that has improved each week and is doing so with a true freshman guard in Carter Guillaume. However, even though the Redhawks have only given up nine sacks all season, the concern is how the group will fare without ironman center Zack Gieg (injury). Seeing this unit continue to mesh, while working with what they’ve got, is key moving forward.
Continue spreading the wealth in passing game
Matukewicz said that the wide receiver corps is “the strength of the team” in 2024, and it’s certainly hard to argue against that. Considering the losses of go-to targets Ryan Flournoy and Damoriea Vick this past offseason, this new receiving room’s ability to spark a high-volume passing offense and maintain elite-level production does not get talked about enough.
Dorian Anderson has emerged as one of the top wideouts in the FCS behind 39 catches for 572 yards and six touchdowns (all team-highs). Cam Pedro has popped in his sophomore season behind 32 catches and 360 yards and has also shown flashes in downfield blocking. Not too far behind is Tristan Smith, who is coming off a career game against Eastern Illinois with eight receptions for 124 yards and a score.
“I love the physicality that we played with at EIU,” Matukewicz said. “A lot of receivers had yards after catch. We blocked well and those type of things. They've always been athletic, they've always been good players, but even though you're making those catches, you still got things you've got to work on.”
Tennessee Tech currently has the eighth-worst passing defense in the FCS (285.2 passing yards per game allowed), so with many talented options on the perimeter, continuing to distribute the ball to a variety of pass catchers will open things up for quarterback Paxton DeLaurent and the offense as a whole.
Force the Golden Eagle offense to be one-dimensional
In both of Tennessee Tech’s wins this season, the Golden Eagles rushed for 220 yards or more. In their three losses, they rushed for 116 yards or less. The blueprint: if SEMO can bottle up the Tennessee Tech rushing attack and force young sophomore quarterback Jordyn Potts to try to win the game with his arm, then the defense is in great shape.
The Golden Eagle running backs in this game – Jalen Mitchell, Aidan Littles, and Obie Sanni – make the offense click. Mitchell is a compact runner at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds who’s tough to bring down on first contact. Littles and Sanni, who are smaller, quicker backs, compliment that style.
SEMO’s defense has defended nearly twice as many passes as runs the past two weeks, in part because teams haven’t been able to run the ball consistently against the defensive front and the secondary is banged up. The Redhawks need to keep up the stingy run defense and put added pressure on the quarterback Potts by forcing Tennessee Tech to move the ball in other ways.
“When you look at them, one week they'll run for 300 and then last week they threw for 300,” defensive coordinator Ricky Coon said. “So, that tells you that they do what they need to do to win, right? It’s kind of hard to read, but ultimately, we have to stop the run and make him beat us with his arm. That’s the plan.”
Shore up the penalties
If your opponent can’t beat you then don’t beat yourself.
While SEMO took a step in the direction this past weekend against Eastern Illinois after only surrendering five penalties in the game, it’s been a lingering issue for this program in recent times.
The Redhawks posted 69.8 penalty yards per game last season (worst in OVC) and have already surpassed that average mark this season behind 73.7 penalty yards per game, which currently ranks second-to-last in the conference.
The big picture
Much like the last time SEMO hosted a big underdog, the Redhawks shouldn’t be pushed to the limit, but should also not take anyone lightly. Matukewicz says maintaining the same focus and drive as the beginning of the season is essential for his football team down the stretch.
“It feels like we're making sure that the most important thing is how we're doing,” Matukewicz said. “What are areas that we can improve? Those type of things. It still feels like we're humble and hungry, which is key.”
SEMO hosts Tennessee Tech at Houck Stadium at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 12.
