For the second week in a row, No. 11 SEMO will face a Big South-OVC opponent as a heavy favorite. The Redhawks currently sit at 5-1 and are already entering the second half of the season with a home test against Tennessee Tech (2-3) on deck this Saturday.

Head coach Tom Matukewicz does not need a reminder of what’s at stake from here on out as the program is currently the conference front runner and poised to make another FCS playoff push.

But with success comes expectations, and with expectations comes pressure.

“I think this team understands that there will be a time we'll stop and enjoy all of this,” Matukewicz said. “It's just not right now. We're on a mission. We're trying to finish this out, and then when we're done, we'll run the highlights and have fun with each other.”

Dodging any “look ahead” spot is paramount at this point in the season as the Redhawks aim to take the fifth step in what Matukewicz hopes will be a winning streak that runs through November.

Here are four keys worth tracking in the game this Saturday.

Offensive line’s toughest test yet?

It would not be an overstatement to say so. Tennessee Tech offers a challenge up front and has done a good job getting after the quarterback this season, as evidenced by a 2.6 sacks per game average (T-22nd in FCS). Defensive linemen Kanstin Brooks and Theron Gaines, who was named the FCS National Defensive Player of the Week behind a three-sack performance against Gardner-Webb two weeks ago, have combined for 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2024.

On the bright side, SEMO’s offensive line is a unit that has improved each week and is doing so with a true freshman guard in Carter Guillaume. However, even though the Redhawks have only given up nine sacks all season, the concern is how the group will fare without ironman center Zack Gieg (injury). Seeing this unit continue to mesh, while working with what they’ve got, is key moving forward.

Continue spreading the wealth in passing game

Matukewicz said that the wide receiver corps is “the strength of the team” in 2024, and it’s certainly hard to argue against that. Considering the losses of go-to targets Ryan Flournoy and Damoriea Vick this past offseason, this new receiving room’s ability to spark a high-volume passing offense and maintain elite-level production does not get talked about enough.

Dorian Anderson has emerged as one of the top wideouts in the FCS behind 39 catches for 572 yards and six touchdowns (all team-highs). Cam Pedro has popped in his sophomore season behind 32 catches and 360 yards and has also shown flashes in downfield blocking. Not too far behind is Tristan Smith, who is coming off a career game against Eastern Illinois with eight receptions for 124 yards and a score.

“I love the physicality that we played with at EIU,” Matukewicz said. “A lot of receivers had yards after catch. We blocked well and those type of things. They've always been athletic, they've always been good players, but even though you're making those catches, you still got things you've got to work on.”