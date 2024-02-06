NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This was not how Southeast Missouri State football wanted its memorable regular season to end.

Now all the Redhawks can do is wait and see if the FCS playoff selection committee can keep their season alive.

No. 11 SEMO (9-3, 6-2 Big South-Ohio Valley Conference) could not claw back from an early 21-0 deficit as No. 25 Tennessee State (9-3, 6-2) held on for a 28-21 victory in the regular season finale at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23.

After securing a share of the conference title last weekend, SEMO will await a potential playoff bid during bracket selections tomorrow afternoon.

Here are three immediate takeaways:

Why the Redhawks lost

There was blame on both sides of the ball for SEMO, but the Tennessee State pass rush and the explosive play on defense proved to be the biggest deciding factors.

“Disappointed how we started the game,” Matukewicz said. “We didn't get off the bus well, and I'm gonna try to figure out why that happened, but obviously proud of how they responded. You get down 21-0 and that can get away from you when you're not even in the game. They did battle back. We got in the game, got it to within a score. At the end of the day, I think the difference was their pass rush. When our left tackle Tyler McMillan went out, we just couldn't protect, so a lot of those skill players weren't as effective and didn’t have time. And then defensively, it was the big play. I think we gave up four explosive plays. Can't do that in this type of game.”

In the first half, the offensive woes occurred early after SEMO came up empty-handed on its first four possessions. On the Redhawks' first offensive drive, quarterback Paxton DeLaurent faced a collapsing pocket and was stripped sacked by Tiger defensive lineman Meonta Kimbrough, which led to a Keandre Booker scoop-and-score touchdown to put Tennessee State up 14-0 within the blink of an eye.

The Redhawks did piece together a pair of impressive 70-plus-yard drives that resulted in Dorian Anderson and Brown touchdown receptions in the second quarter, but the mistakes overshadowed those efficiencies.

Similar to their loss against Lindenwood, the Redhawks were not productive on third down (5-16) and were outgained 115 to 75 on the ground, even with a strong bounce back game from the true freshman Brown, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry. Up front, Tennessee State’s formidable pass rush won the lion’s share of one-on-one battles at the line of scrimmage, forcing three sacks and six quarterback hits.

Defensively, SEMO couldn’t get off the field when it needed to at times. The Tigers’ high-octane offense seemed to give SEMO trouble, and dual-threat quarterback Draylen Ellis took some shots against the Redhawks that turned into big gains – similar to what was seen last week against Western Illinois.