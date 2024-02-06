According to the high school football projector site, CalPreps.com, if this year’s Perryville and St. Vincent teams were to play the 2023 version of themselves, the present would not only beat the past but by wide margins as well.

2024 Perryville would win 41-6 and 2024 St. Vincent would win 42-14, and that’s saying something because last year’s Indians went to the Class 1 semifinals.

If nothing else, this speaks to the massive improvement both teams made this year and where they can go as the season nears its second month.

“I think the improvements are just that a lot of them are returning, so their comfort level in the system, just another year bigger, faster, stronger and just overall familiarity with the system,” St. Vincent head coach Tim Schumer said.

Both teams also featured new starting quarterbacks with similar success. Perryville’s Kayd Luckey has thrown for 509 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions and also rushed for 262 yards and five scores.

“His ability to use his legs and his arm and the way that he’s taken what the defense gives him without pushing the ball down the field and getting too many turnovers,” Perryville head coach Brent Roth said.

It also helps that he has wide receiver Chase Richardet to throw to, which he has for an arena-leading 392 yards and four touchdowns. His other two touchdown passes went to Dominic Seiler.

“He’s taking care of the ball and got great weapons all over the field,” Roth said.

Nick Buchheit is second among Semoball teams in passing with 957 yards and tied with J.C. Ford of Hayti with 11 touchdowns.

“I think he’s doing a great job of taking what the defense gives him and going through his progressions and just being smart with the football,” Schumer said. “And he does have some really good guys on the outside that’s helping him out along the way.”

John Schwartz, who was a Semoball Awards finalist for defense last year, expanded into offense and has become the second-leading receiver in the area with 312 yards and three touchdowns.