New coach, new system lead to new winning for Perryville hoops

Friday, Feb. 7, was a unique senior night for the Perryville boys basketball.

Not just because it's the Pirates' first home game since Dec. 13, but because their 75-54 win over De Soto puts Perryville above .500 for the first time since 2019.

The Pirates started the eventful week with their first win over the rival St. Vincent Indians since 2019. In between that game and Friday was an impressive 55-49 win over Jefferson (12-8) on the road Wednesday. Perryville feasted on plenty of teams below .500 but to beat a successful squad spoke volumes to the legitimacy of their run.

"It's a big deal, I think for the first team we beat that has a winning record," Perryville head coach Chris Hahn said. "Last year, they struggled in tight situations, and you can just kind of see the growth from them, which is awesome."

Much like turning Delta into a district winner in 2020-21, Hahn has quickly turned the Pirates around in his first season. One big reason why is his strategy to sub entire units rather than lean on one or two players for an entire game.

"We do the five in, five out to keep them fresh," Hahn said.

Against Jefferson, Karston Schilli led the Pirates with 11 points, while playing the entire fourth quarter. The senior point guard also led the Pirates against St. Vincent with 18 points.

"Karston did a good job of not getting sped up when he didn't have to, so he'd pull it out with space," Hahn said. "He's quicker than anybody else on the floor, so if you guard a man way up at half court, he's gonna blow by you."