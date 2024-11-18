All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsNovember 18, 2024

Necas scores twice in 4-point night as Hurricanes beat Blues 4-1

Martin Necas shines with 4 points as the Hurricanes defeat the Blues 4-1. Necas extends his 13-game point streak, while Carolina secures its 13th win, leading the Eastern Conference.

BOB SUTTON, Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes' Eric Robinson (50) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Eric Robinson (50) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Hurricanes' Sean Walker (26) clears the puck past St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Sean Walker (26) clears the puck past St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Hurricanes' Eric Robinson (50) looses control of the puck to St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Eric Robinson (50) looses control of the puck to St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) poke checks the puck away from St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) poke checks the puck away from St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) collides with St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) knocking him off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) collides with St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) knocking him off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) controls the puck near St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) controls the puck near St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) celebrates his goal with line mates Jalen Chatfield, and Eric Robinson (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) celebrates his goal with line mates Jalen Chatfield, and Eric Robinson (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) tries to carry the puck through Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) tries to carry the puck through Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)ASSOCIATED PRESS

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had two goals and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Sunday.

Andrei Svechnikov and Eric Robinson also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won two straight following a 1-2 road trip. Robinson added two assists. Pyotr Kochetkov made 29 saves.

Necas has a 13-game points streak since he was kept off the scoresheet Oct. 19 at St. Louis.

Jake Neighbours opened the scoring for St. Louis, but the Blues lost for the fifth time in six games (1-4-1).

The Blues scored 6:05 into the game on Neighbours’ first goal in 10 games before Carolina recorded its first shot on goal.

Svechnikov tied the score with a power-play goal with 25 seconds left in the opening period. Four of his six goals have come on power plays.

Takeaways

Blues: They were headed toward one of their highest shot totals of the season until they managed only eight shots in the third period. St. Louis scored only one goal for the sixth time in its 20 games this season.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hurricanes: Their 13 wins are the most for any Eastern Conference team as their home record improved to 7-1-0.

Key moment

The Hurricanes went ahead on Robinson’s goal 17 seconds into the second period. Carolina scored in the final minute of one period and in the opening minute of the following period for the second day in a row.

Key stat

Necas, now with 11 goals, became the first Carolina player to reach the 10-goal mark this season. Combined with 19 assists, he’s already more than halfway to reaching last season’s 53 points that he achieved in 77 games.

Up Next

The Blues are home Tuesday night vs. Minnesota, while the Hurricanes begin a three-game road trip Wednesday night at Philadelphia.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Advertisement
Related
SportsNov. 18
Josh Allen's 26-yard run seals Bills' 30-21 win over KC and ...
SportsNov. 17
Big games from Martin, Washington not enough as SEMO MBB fal...
SportsNov. 17
St. Vincent's unstoppable season continues with a 49-8 victo...
SportsNov. 17
Festus freezes Perryville in Class 4 District 1 title game

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Phineas Theall wins two state titles, brings butterfly record back to Cape Central
SportsNov. 17
Phineas Theall wins two state titles, brings butterfly record back to Cape Central
3 takeaways from No. 12 SEMO’s 54-45 shootout win over Western Illinois on Senior Day
SportsNov. 16
3 takeaways from No. 12 SEMO’s 54-45 shootout win over Western Illinois on Senior Day
Brayden Schenn scores OT winner to lift the Blues over the Bruins, 3-2
SportsNov. 16
Brayden Schenn scores OT winner to lift the Blues over the Bruins, 3-2
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson won't say he's finished at 58
SportsNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson won't say he's finished at 58
Cardinal Ritter ends Cape Central’s season, coasts to C5D1 title
SportsNov. 16
Cardinal Ritter ends Cape Central’s season, coasts to C5D1 title
Offense explodes as Jackson football repeats in district title rout of Seckman
SportsNov. 16
Offense explodes as Jackson football repeats in district title rout of Seckman
Jackson senior swimmer earns honorable mention in final race
SportsNov. 15
Jackson senior swimmer earns honorable mention in final race
Chiefs K Harrison Butker has meniscus surgery in left, non-kicking knee, could be back this season
SportsNov. 15
Chiefs K Harrison Butker has meniscus surgery in left, non-kicking knee, could be back this season
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy