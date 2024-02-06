Nearly perfect-USC-OU as close as BCS can get this season

MIAMI -- Pete Carroll calls this one the perfect matchup, and in many ways it is: USC vs. Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl for the national title.

Preseason favorites to make it to Miami, the Trojans and Sooners were No. 1 and No. 2 in the polls all year. They feature the last two Heisman Trophy winners and about a dozen All-Americans between them.

Oklahoma and Southern California have 11 AP national titles combined.

Of course, rarely is anything ever perfect when the Bowl Championship Series is involved.

Just ask Auburn.

Top-ranked USC (12-0) and the No. 2 Sooners (12-0) meet Tuesday night for a national championship that will wrap up the college football season, but not necessarily the debate over who's No. 1.

On Monday night, No. 3 Auburn puts its 12-0 record on the line against Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl with a chance to finish a perfect season that will compare favorably with the Orange Bowl winner's.