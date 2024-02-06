All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsFebruary 14, 2025

'My girls play hard:' Cape Central GBB outlasts Dexter in 63-60 overtime thriller

Cape Central girls' basketball clinched a thrilling 63-60 overtime victory against Dexter on Thursday night. Key performances by Jamie Dawson-Ide and Nalaiya Furlow sealed the win.

Kaiden Karper
Cape Central head girls' basketball coach Sommer McCauley-Perdue celebrates with her Lady Tigers on the sideline after defeating Dexter 63-60 in overtime on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central head girls' basketball coach Sommer McCauley-Perdue celebrates with her Lady Tigers on the sideline after defeating Dexter 63-60 in overtime on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cape Central High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central sophomore Jamie Dawson-Ide drives toward the basket for a layup against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13. Dawson-Ide had a team-high 22 points in the win.
Cape Central sophomore Jamie Dawson-Ide drives toward the basket for a layup against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13. Dawson-Ide had a team-high 22 points in the win.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central sophomore Allie Cairns shoots a free throw against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cape Central sophomore Allie Cairns shoots a free throw against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central senior Brooklynn Moss shoots a driving layup against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cape Central senior Brooklynn Moss shoots a driving layup against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central sophomore Allie Cairns shoots a corner 3-pointer against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cape Central sophomore Allie Cairns shoots a corner 3-pointer against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central junior Abby Davenport shoots a 3-pointer against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cape Central junior Abby Davenport shoots a 3-pointer against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central senior Nalaiya Furlow drives toward the basket against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cape Central senior Nalaiya Furlow drives toward the basket against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central sophomore Allie Cairns dribbles the ball against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cape Central sophomore Allie Cairns dribbles the ball against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central junior Abby Davenport shoots a 3-pointer against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cape Central junior Abby Davenport shoots a 3-pointer against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central sophomore Jamie Dawson-Ide against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cape Central sophomore Jamie Dawson-Ide against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Dexter senior Kate Nichols passes the ball to her teammate against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Dexter senior Kate Nichols passes the ball to her teammate against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Dexter senior Febe Worley high-fives her teammates on the sideline against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Dexter senior Febe Worley high-fives her teammates on the sideline against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Dexter senior Kenady Krapf looks for an open teammate against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Dexter senior Kenady Krapf looks for an open teammate against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Dexter senior Kenady Krapf shoots a 3-pointer against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Dexter senior Kenady Krapf shoots a 3-pointer against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Dexter sophomore Mauriona Menley shoots a layup against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Dexter sophomore Mauriona Menley shoots a layup against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Dexter sophomore Mauriona Menley shoots a free throw against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Dexter sophomore Mauriona Menley shoots a free throw against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Dexter senior Kate Nichols catches her breath against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Dexter senior Kate Nichols catches her breath against Cape Central on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central celebrates after senior Nalaiya Furlow scores a go-ahead "And One" layup in overtime against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cape Central celebrates after senior Nalaiya Furlow scores a go-ahead "And One" layup in overtime against Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 13.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Cape Central girls’ basketball was close to its efficient best at both ends of the floor through most of the second half, building an eight-point lead over Dexter, ready to cruise to a smooth victory on its home court.

Then the shots stopped falling. So did the free throws. Cape Central committed a couple of costly turnovers. The Lady Bearcats had the home crowd silent with each basket. Then the game went to overtime.

Most teams might have folded under the pressure. The young Lady Tigers kept their poise, pulling out a wild overtime victory near regular season's end.

That's a sure sign of a resilient team.

Jamie Dawson-Ide dropped 22 points, Abby Davenport and Allie Cairns each added 12 apiece and Cape Central held on for a 63-60 win on Thursday night.

“I feel like we started off really well,” Dawson-Ide said. “I feel so positive and so grateful that we have a coach like Coach Sommer. Without her, I believe that we wouldn’t be where we are.”

After trailing in the early stages of overtime, senior Nalaiya Furlow’s bucket-and-foul with 29.5 seconds left handed the Lady Tigers (9-11) a 61-60 lead before Dawson-Ide sealed it with a pair of made free throws in the closing seconds.

Mauriona Menley had a game-high 26 points and Kate Nichols added 21 to lead the Lady Bearcats (9-11), who had won four of their last five entering the night.

“My girls play hard,” head coach Sommer McCauley-Perdue said. “They play hard. They hustle. They made mistakes, but they wanted it. They realized that when we went into overtime and they had to push a little bit more and give a little bit of themselves to the game. And they definitely did that.”

The Lady Tigers quickly found themselves down 11-5 before an abrupt surge sparked a 12-5 run that was capped by a Cairns 3-pointer at the end of the opening quarter. Davenport nailed a 3-pointer of her own from the corner as Cape Central had a narrow 26-23 lead to sit on at halftime.

The second half belonged to Dawson-Ide, who repeatedly scored on pick-and-rolls and smooth drives to the basket.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“My teammates had helped me with my emotions,” she said. “I’m a very emotional person. I feel like if they didn't lift me, then I wouldn’t be as positive or where I am now today.”

Perdue called Dawson-Ide’s work ethic “awesome.”

“Jamie is a special kid,” Perdue said. “A lot of times she is her own worst enemy, but I know that I can trust that she's going to play hard. Most of the girls are like that. Everybody on the team, they just told themselves today that they were going to go hard, finish, and win.”

The Lady Tigers led by a point entering the fourth quarter as Dexter continued to hang tough.

Davenport, who had a game-high four 3-pointers, nailed a pair of 3s during a big 7-1 run that pushed Cape Central ahead 52-46 with 3:50 left. Menley then helped forge a late Lady Bearcat comeback after scoring a game-tying driving layup with less than a minute left, quieting the home crowd.

Dawson-Ide had a chance to win it after drawing a foul with 1.6 seconds left, but missed both free throws to send the game to overtime.

Dexter came out on fire to open the extra period, as Menley and Nichols hit three straight layups to give the Lady Bearcats a 58-54 advantage. That’s until Furlow and Dawson-Ide stepped up and put the finishing touches on a 9-2 run to close out the victory.

“I came into this year as a last-minute hire,” Perdue said. “I came into this knowing what this was going to be. We had a young team, and this year is really just rebuilding and changing the culture of wanting success and winning. I've been feeding that into them and the girls are getting it. I know this year is seeping in, and then next year I’ve got a really good group coming up from junior high. It's going to all make sense next year.”

Dawson-Ide agreed.

“I believe our future is looking real good,” she said. “It’s going to be great. Big things ahead.”

Cape Central returns to its home court on Senior Night against Woodland (12-9) on Monday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. Dexter will look to bounce back when the Lady Bearcats take on Bloomfield (15-7) tomorrow night, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 13
St. Vincent's dominant second half secures victory over Wood...
SportsFeb. 13
Notre Dame Bulldogs secure victory over Eagles with standout...
SportsFeb. 13
COLUMN: Hall of Fame class, first-place Redhawks may lead to...
SportsFeb. 12
Baseball welcomes another season, with most pitchers and cat...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sophomores shine as Red Devils plunder Pirates on senior night
SportsFeb. 12
Sophomores shine as Red Devils plunder Pirates on senior night
Notre Dame claims SEMO Conference girls swim title
SportsFeb. 12
Notre Dame claims SEMO Conference girls swim title
Max Wheeler scores 28 as St. Vincent secures fifth straight win with commanding performance
SportsFeb. 12
Max Wheeler scores 28 as St. Vincent secures fifth straight win with commanding performance
Jackson Gloth shines as Scott City Rams stampede to 20th win with 86-25 rout
SportsFeb. 12
Jackson Gloth shines as Scott City Rams stampede to 20th win with 86-25 rout
Kolton Johnson's 25-point performance leads Bulldogs past Hawks
SportsFeb. 12
Kolton Johnson's 25-point performance leads Bulldogs past Hawks
Cape Central returns to form, dominates New Madrid County Central 59-35
SportsFeb. 12
Cape Central returns to form, dominates New Madrid County Central 59-35
6th consecutive victory sends Redhawks MBB past Little Rock, into OVC driver’s seat
SportsFeb. 12
6th consecutive victory sends Redhawks MBB past Little Rock, into OVC driver’s seat
Redhawks WBB fumbles in clutch, losing streak hits 12 at Little Rock
SportsFeb. 12
Redhawks WBB fumbles in clutch, losing streak hits 12 at Little Rock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy