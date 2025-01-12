Morehead State takes down SEMO men’s 67-56 in OVC clash

Morehead State did what very few teams have been able to do this season — beat Southeast Missouri State on its home court.

Despite junior Rob Martin’s big game, the road Eagles used a huge second half to outlast SEMO 67-56 on Saturday at the Show Me Center in a pivotal Ohio Valley Conference showdown.

It was SEMO’s first home loss since Chattanooga defeated the Redhawks on Nov. 17, snapping a six-game home winning streak.

“We didn't meet the challenge physically for the duration of the game,” head coach Brad Korn said. “I thought we played hard for the most part, but we just didn't seem like we were connected like we had been, especially at home, offensively or defensively. I give Morehead credit for controlling tempo the way that they did. We knew that coming in we wanted to create a couple more possessions and get the game going a little bit more up and down, but because they rebounded the ball so well and really were physical defensively, they were able to control and dictate the tempo that they wanted.”

Martin was the star of the show for SEMO (9-8, 4-2 OVC), finishing with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight assists. Junior forward Brendan Terry chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds.

Aside from those two, no other Redhawk finished with more than six points.

“I feel like we didn't play like the SEMO basketball that we've been playing,” Martin said. “We just weren’t connected tonight and I feel like that’s the main thing.”

Anouar Mellouck posted a team-high 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting to lead Morehead State (10-7, 5-1), which captured a conference title and marched to the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Eagles' bigs took it to SEMO’s frontcourt early and often with their physicality, outrebounding the home team 23 to 11 in the first half. However, Martin and the Redhawks kept their poise by staying aggressive to make it a 27-26 game at the break. Both teams went 11 for 27 (41%) from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

Morehead State didn’t let SEMO get any closer, though, as the Redhawks had a hard time finding their footing the rest of the way.

The game shifted when the Eagles came out on fire in the second half behind a 16-0 run that was highlighted by a straight-away 3 from Kenny White Jr. and Dieonte Miles’ loud slam dunk.

“It just seemed like every time we would get a little bit more momentum from a defensive standpoint, we'd have a really weird turnover or we missed a shot at the rim, and now they come down and execute,” Korn said. “So, just every time you feel like you might be turning the corner, something else bad happens.”