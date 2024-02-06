JACKSON — There are certain programs where returning a three-time All-State forward, a future college soccer player and a group of other talented, if not less experienced, athletes would call for a pre-season parade.

But this being Saxony Lutheran, where state Final Four appearances and district gold medals have become the standard, such talent retention is only the beginning.

Head coach Chris Crawford, who has guided the Crusaders to two consecutive third-place finishes at the Class 1 state tournament, still wants to tamp down some of the preseason hype following the loss of eight key seniors.

“We're trying to temper expectations because we graduated quite a bit,” Crawford said. “Even though a lot of these girls have Final Four experience and they've played, some of them haven't been starters, they haven't been the one. This year, they're going to have to step up and be that.”

And he stands true. A team doesn’t lose major pieces, such as 2024 Class 1 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Maci Hollis, second-team All-State selections Annie Adams and Clara Brune or star goalkeeper Grace Ozark, and not experience at least some sort of regression.

However, the star power is still there.

Start with senior Camille Richey — three times an All-State selection, twice named the Class 1 Region 1 Player of the Year, and arguably the most accomplished player in program history outside of three-time Class 1 Player of the Year Emma Brune (2017-20). Richey has led the Crusaders in scoring in back-to-back seasons after netting a team-high 14 goals in 2024.

Crawford said the star midfielder's poise is what impresses him the most.

“She's calm on the ball, she's calm during games,” Crawford said. “She's a natural leader. We know if we need something done, even if it's playing defense or, heck, I could probably put her in goal if I had to, and she would compete and know what to do. And so, her competitive nature really makes her one of the better players in the area.”

Fellow senior forward Faith Dreyer will also anchor the front line. A sharp competitor who Crawford said “is at the field on Sundays and Saturdays when nobody else is there working,” Dreyer tallied 12 goals and five assists in a breakout junior campaign last spring. Her 29 points last season are the most among returning starters.