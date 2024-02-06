Moore, Jackson wrestling confidently heading into stretch of season

The Jackson upperweight came into Wednesday with Francis Howell North and Farmington Scramble tournament titles under his belt after bumping up from 165 pounds this season. In his first year as a varsity starter, Moore has made much progress on the mat, especially — and most importantly — with his mental game.

“I think I came a long way wrestling-wise, but I think mostly mentally,” said Moore, who also is an outside linebacker for the Jackson football team. “I cleared my mindset and I realized I can go out there and beat anybody. That's helped me a lot this year.”

Over the course of the season, Moore said he and his teammates have made a commitment to emphasize scoring more points and forcing the action to happen, which was quite evident Wednesday night.

As for what has given Moore more of a boost this season, it boils down to a little more than just his mental edge. First, he put in a ton of offseason work, mainly focusing on his neutral game because of "getting taken down a lot last year”. Secondly, he sees his training partners in the room in Jackson as second to none. Lastly, a lot of his success stems from the relentless support he gets from his parents and family.

“I definitely give it to my coaches, my teammates and my parents,” Moore said. “They have always been there, helping me get through everything so far.”

For Moore and Jackson, the team currently stands at 7-0 in the dual meet season and believes it is all beginning to peak at the right time with the postseason knocking on the door.

And with the SEMO Conference Tournament going down next Friday and Saturday, Wachter and his wrestlers are well aware of the task at hand.

“We’re definitely focused in,” Wachter said. “One of our goals is to be conference champions, so we're thinking about that as a team. I definitely want all of them high on the podium, and like I tell them, ‘We'd like to stick a bunch of you in the finals.’ So, it's a big focus for us. Winning a conference championship would be a big deal. We haven't won it for the last four years.”

Moore agrees, saying the most important step is focusing on the day to day.

“We’ve just got to stay healthy and stay in good shape,” he said. “And, you know, you get better every week, so hopefully we keep getting better and keep winning big matches like this.”

Now that sounds like business as usual at Jackson.