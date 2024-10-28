Missouri media rankings: St. Vincent, Jackson mark notable movements

The final rankings until the conclusion of the postseason have been released, and it comes with a few notable movements for Southeast Missouri teams.

Most notably, St. Vincent gained two more first-place votes following another quiet week for fellow contender Marionville, while the Indians scored at will against Jefferson on the road.

St. Vincent now has seven of Class 1’s nine first-place votes and received 88 points this week to soundly claim the top spot in the state.

Among movers, there’s just one more to announce: Jackson returned to the likes of those receiving votes in MSHSAA’s top class, taking two votes into the postseason.

After a disappointing 1-2 start to the season, Jackson has rolled off six consecutive wins including a throttling of Festus last weekend at home.

Though not ranked, it is a pleasant sign for a team that’s seen two district foes ranked above it in Seckman and Lindbergh.

Dexter maintained its position as the No. 3 team in Class 3, however St. Francis Borgia continues to close that gap as the two 9-0 squads flex similar résumés going into the playoffs.

Caruthersville and Cape Central enter Week 10 in a similar boat: Both have been stagnant for a while now, part of quite competitive classes.

The former Tigers slipped out of the Class 2 picture after a Week 5 loss to Valle Catholic, but have been a firm inclusion at No. 7 for the past few weeks.

The latter Tigers similarly slipped two spots after losing to Jackson in Week 6, and have been deadlocked at the No. 8 position in Class 5 ever since.

Valle Catholic is still No. 2 in Class 2, but it appears the Warriors have lost their one first-place vote as Fair Grove will enter the postseason as the unanimous No. 1.

Park Hills Central is no longer ranked in Class 3 after losing to Farmington in the season finale, while Festus is down to just one vote after its hefty Week 9 defeat at Jackson.

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star-Journal; Anthony Crane, KQ2 St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, NEMOPressbox.com; Cole Lee, semoball.com; Paul Halfacre, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Class 6

Rank, team, rec., pts., LW

1. CBC (5), 8-1, 85, 1

T2. Nixa (3), 9-0, 79, 2

T2. Lee’s Summit North (1), 9-0, 79, 3

4. Blue Springs South, 7-2, 57, 4

5. De Smet, 7-2, 54, 6

6. Seckman, 9-0, 40, 7

7. Lee’s Summit, 7-2, 37, 5

8. Columbia Rock Bridge, 8-1, 21, T8

9. Park Hill, 7-2, 18, T8

10. Troy Buchanan, 9-0, 15, 10

Also receiving votes: Liberty (6-3), 7; Jackson (7-2), 2; Rockhurst (6-3), 1

Class 5

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Cardinal Ritter (8), 7-1, 88, 1

2. Platte County (1), 9-0, 83, 2

3. St. Pius X, 8-1, 70, 3

4. Jefferson City Helias, 8-1, 58, 4

5. Eureka, 9-0, 50, T5

6. Carthage, 8-1, 48, T5

7. Branson, 9-0, 39, 7

8. Cape Central, 8-1, 29, 8

9. Ft. Zumwalt North, 9-0, 15, 9

10. Hazelwood East, 8-1, 8, 10

Also receiving votes: Fort Osage (6-3) 5; Republic (7-2), 2

Class 4

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Lutheran North (7), 8-1, 88, 1

2. Kearney (2), 9-0, 83, 2

3. Kirksville, 9-0, 67, 3

4. Smithville, 7-2, 56, 4

5. Hannibal, 6-3, 50, 7