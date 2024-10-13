All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsOctober 14, 2024

Missouri Media Rankings, Oct. 14: Caruthersville on rise, district races heating up

Missouri high school football heats up as Caruthersville rises to No. 7 in Class 2. St. Vincent and Marionville continue their neck-and-neck race in Class 1, while Cape Central holds firm in Class 5.

Cole Lee
Cape's Zai'Aire Thomas, right, shrugs after a touchdown during a game between the Farmington Knights and the Cape Central Tigers on Friday, Oct. 11, at Farmington High School in Farmington.
Cape's Zai'Aire Thomas, right, shrugs after a touchdown during a game between the Farmington Knights and the Cape Central Tigers on Friday, Oct. 11, at Farmington High School in Farmington. Cole Lee ~ clee@semoball.com

We’re rapidly approaching the postseason, and many local teams are still receiving state recognition, with a few more on the cusp of getting votes.

At the very top, once again, St. Vincent received four first-place votes in Class 1 as the race against Marionville battles on.

Nothing new to report there, at all. It’s been neck and neck all season, and it feels as if no team is going to budge as long as both of them keep on winning.

In Class 3, it’s still the Dexter Bearcats at the No. 3 position, largely aided by a loss from last week’s No. 4 Maryville, dropping the Spoofhounds to No. 6.

After losing 50-0 to Valle Catholic, the nearby Park Hills Central Rebels slipped from No. 7 to No. 9 ahead of the Rebels’ matchup with Dexter in Week 8.

In Class 2, Caruthersville made its way all the way up to No. 7 after back-to-back impressive wins over tough Bootheel teams.

Coming from unranked after Week 5’s loss to Valle Catholic up to that No. 7 position is quite the feat, but the No. 3 Warriors still await the Tigers in district play.

Cape Central’s stayed firm at No. 8 in Class 5, which shouldn’t disappoint Tiger fans too much after only slipping two spots after a hefty loss at home to Jackson.

Dismantling Farmington told us a lot about the Tigers, but there’s a long road to glory for Cape Central with such a talented district and the No. 1 Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions looming.

Jackson now has two district mates, undefeated No. 8 Seckman and Lindbergh, receiving votes while the Indians sit third in the district standings after seven weeks.

The Indians need to finish in the top two to secure a bye and avoid playing in Week 1 of the district tournament, with the extra home game heavily minimizing the possibility of a home quarterfinal.

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star-Journal; Anthony Crane, KQ2 St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, NEMOPressbox.com; Cole Lee, semoball.com; Paul Halfacre, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

––––––––––––

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (5), 6-1, 84, 1

2. Nixa (3), 7-0, 80, 2

3. Lee’s Summit North (1), 7-0, 79, 3

4. De Smet, 6-1, 60, 4

5. Blue Springs South, 5-2, 47, 7

6. Lee’s Summit, 6-1, 46, 6

7. Rockhurst, 5-2, 36, 5

8. Seckman, 7-0, 31, 8

9. Columbia Rock Bridge, 6-1, 11, NR

10. Park Hill, 5-2, 9, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Liberty North, No. 10 Liberty

Also receiving votes: Liberty (4-3), 6; Troy Buchanan (7-0), 4; Liberty North (4-3), 1; Lindbergh (6-1), 1

––––––––––––

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 6-0, 90, 1

2. Platte County, 7-0, 81, 2

3. St. Pius X, 6-1, 69, 3

T4. Carthage, 6-1, 57, T4

T4. Jefferson City Helias, 6-1, 57, T4

6. Eureka, 7-0, 46, 6

7. Branson, 7-0, 35, 7

8. Cape Central, 6-1, 28, 8

9. Grain Valley, 5-2, 14, 10

10. Hazelwood East, 6-1, 7, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Republic

Also receiving votes: Capital City (5-2), 5; Ft. Zumwalt North (7-0), 5; Republic (5-2), 1

––––––––––––

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Lutheran North (7), 6-1, 88, 1

2. Kearney (2), 7-0, 83, 2

3. Kirksville, 7-0, 66, 3

4. Smithville, 5-2, 59, 4

5. Warrenton, 7-0, 46, 5

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

6. Nevada, 6-1, 37, 7

T7. Hannibal, 4-3, 36, 6

T7. Warrensburg, 6-1, 36, 8

9. Savannah, 5-2, 21, 9

10. School of the Osage, 6-1, 8, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Festus

Also receiving votes: Pleasant Hill (5-2), 7; Festus (6-1), 3; Orchard Farm (7-0), 3; Parkway North (5-2), 2

––––––––––––

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Blair Oaks (7), 6-1, 88, 1

2. Seneca (2), 7-0, 83, 2

3. Dexter, 7-0, 67, 3

4. St. Francis Borgia, 7-0, 59, 5

5. Mt. Vernon, 6-1, 54, 6

6. Maryville, 4-3, 43, 4

7. Strafford, 7-0, 38, 8

8. Southern Boone, 5-2, 23, 9

9. Park Hills Central, 5-2, 15, 7

10. Lift for Life, 4-3, 8, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Boonville

Also receiving votes: Boonville (5-2), 6; John Burroughs (5-2), 5; St. Clair (5-2), 3; Richmond (5-2), 2; Knob Noster (5-2), 1

––––––––––––

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Fair Grove (6), 7-0, 87, 1

2. Bowling Green (3), 7-0, 83, 2

3. Valle Catholic, 6-1, 68, 3

4. Warsaw, 7-0, 67, 4

5. Lafayette County, 6-1, 48, T5

6. Mid-Buchanan, 7-0, 39, 7

7. Caruthersville. 6-1, 23, 9

8. Brookfield, 7-0, 18, NR

9. South Shelby, 6-1, 15, T5

10. Mountain View-Liberty, 5-2, 14, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 South Harrison, No. 10 Ava

Also receiving votes: Centralia (5-2), 11; Pembroke Hill (7-0), 10; Lamar (4-3), 6; South Harrison (6-1), 4; Ava (5-2), 2

––––––––––––

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Marionville (5), 7-0, 87, 1

2. St. Vincent (4), 7-0, 84, 2

3. Adrian, 6-1, 72, 3

4. Tipton, 6-1, 61, 4

5. Windsor, 6-1, 52, 5

6. Van-Far, 6-1, 41, 6

7. Ash Grove, 6-1, 35, 7

8. Milan, 5-2, 28, 8

9. Salisbury, 6-1, 25, 9

10. Westran, 5-2, 9, 10

Also receiving votes: Marceline (3-4), 1

Story Tags
High School Sports
Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 14
Faith, leadership and resilience: How Paxton DeLaurent becam...
SportsOct. 14
Week 8 Top 10: NMCC debuts, Scott City slides, East Prairie ...
SportsOct. 14
Analysis: Offenses have their way in Week 6 with highest sco...
SportsOct. 14
Dodgers tie postseason mark of 33 straight scoreless innings...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP Top 25: Oregon, Penn State move behind No. 1 Texas. Army, Navy both ranked for 1st time since '60
SportsOct. 13
AP Top 25: Oregon, Penn State move behind No. 1 Texas. Army, Navy both ranked for 1st time since '60
Scott City volleyball edges Woodland 3-2 on memorable ‘Pink Out’ night
SportsOct. 13
Scott City volleyball edges Woodland 3-2 on memorable ‘Pink Out’ night
Redhawks overcome first-half turnovers, rout Golden Eagles 34-3; DeLaurent sets SEMO touchdown record
SportsOct. 12
Redhawks overcome first-half turnovers, rout Golden Eagles 34-3; DeLaurent sets SEMO touchdown record
Luther Burden's long TD run gets No. 21 Missouri started in 45-3 rout of Minutemen
SportsOct. 12
Luther Burden's long TD run gets No. 21 Missouri started in 45-3 rout of Minutemen
St. Vincent seniors shine in dominant homecoming victory over Cuba Wildcats
SportsOct. 12
St. Vincent seniors shine in dominant homecoming victory over Cuba Wildcats
Clock runs out on Scott City as Rams drop close one to Charleston
SportsOct. 12
Clock runs out on Scott City as Rams drop close one to Charleston
Cape Central running game infallible as Tigers cruise at Farmington
SportsOct. 12
Cape Central running game infallible as Tigers cruise at Farmington
Jackson rolls to 55-12 victory over Sikeston, wins fourth straight
SportsOct. 12
Jackson rolls to 55-12 victory over Sikeston, wins fourth straight
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy