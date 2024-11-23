Mississippi Valley Conference reveals yearly volleyball honors

The Mississippi Valley Volleyball Conference released its 2024 all-conference nominations Tuesday night, giving its five-member schools some postseason honors following the season’s conclusion a few weeks ago.

Members Leopold, Marquand, Meadow Heights, Oak Ridge and Zalma were all represented on the conference’s honors list.

At the top of the honors are the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, with the two being split up this season as Oak Ridge and Leopold split honors.

Oak Ridge senior standout and future Mineral Area College Cardinal Reagan Howe took home Player of the Year honors, while Leopold coach Heather Jansen was the conference’s top coach.

Leopold was the undisputed conference champion, winning all of its conference regular-season games, plus sealing the deal with a 2-1 victory over Oak Ridge in the conference championship game.

The Oak Ridge Bluejays were the only team in the conference to win a district championship, defeating New Haven 3-1 in the Class 1 District 4 championship game to claim their first district crown in program history.

The conference’s player honorees were split into three teams, either receiving first-team, second-team or honorable mention honors for the year.