Hopes of an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament bid have taken a backseat entering the final week of the regular season, with Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball needing a myriad of factors to somehow trickle its way just to have a chance of getting in.
That being said, with the Redhawks more or less mathematically eliminated, barring a miracle I’ll discuss later, the final two games of the year represent a few last opportunities for first-year coach Briley Palmer’s young Redhawks to get back on the right footing.
With games against SIU-Edwardsville, tied with Southeast at the conference floor, and Saturday against an Eastern Illinois squad sitting near the top of the leaderboard, there’s at least one opportunity left for a win.
Those haven’t come easy this year for Southeast, sitting at 3-15 in Ohio Valley play and just 5-22 overall, but that isn’t to say that nothing can go the way of the Birds to end what’s been a tumultuous season at best.
After snapping what was a 13-game losing streak last Thursday against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at the Show Me Center, the monkey has left the back of this team but a responding loss to Lindenwood just two days later made the winning streak short-lived.
Going on the road for the final two games of the conference season, at SIU-Edwardsville Thursday and again at Eastern Illinois Saturday working up through the Land of Lincoln, there’s not much time remaining on this year’s squad.
The Cougars of SIUE are one of just three Ohio Valley teams that have surrendered a loss to SEMO this season, with the Redhawks winning the second game of the league year against them what feels like centuries ago.
That 67-61 victory at the Show Me Center on Dec. 21, 2024 was the first win of the year for the Redhawks, and they’ve racked up two since to back it up. Luckily for SEMO, the Cougars on the other end have just three wins to their names as well.
Bart Torvik’s machine gives Southeast just a 34 percent chance to win on Thursday, up five points over the last few weeks but still listed as a 4-point underdog going into the last big winning opportunity of the season.
It’s been over two months since the last time Southeast has seen the Edwardsville Cats, but not much has changed since the last time they met. SIUE has suffered two streaks of six losses this year.
Macy Silvey ranks as one of the most efficient, and tenured, long-range shooters in college basketball this season. Her 3-point rate of 68 percent, more than two-thirds of her shots, has her converting 36 percent of them and finishing second-fiddle in scoring with 9.5 points per game for SIUE.
That first-place title belongs to KK Rodriguez, averaging just over 13 points per game, averaging over 4 rebounds per game and leading the Cougars in assists per game as well; She’s one of the Ohio Valley’s better all-around talents.
More importantly, Rodriguez ranks second in the Ohio Valley Conference in usage rate. Over 30 percent of the Cougars’ possessions end with Rodriguez shooting the ball, over a whole percentage point in front of the next but three behind WIU’s Raegan McCowan at over 33 percent.
Rodriguez’s takeover ability, and the ability to swing it to an efficient Silvey for 3, has made SIUE’s offense the lesser of its worries. In fact, for as rough as a season it’s been, the Cougars’ offense ranks 263rd this year – nearly breaking out of the bottom 100.
This isn’t a must-win as far as tournament concerns go – that ship has sailed – but it’s a big morale victory on the road waiting to be snagged as the Redhawks look to go out on a high note before Saturday’s tilt with EIU.
The season will end in Charleston, Illinois, matching up with the third-ranked Panthers of EIU that began the season 10-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play before the wheels seemingly fell off the bus.
The Panthers are now 13-5 in conference play, which isn’t bad, believe you me, but it’s looking inevitable that they’ll miss out on a bye into the semifinals after finishing the first half of OVC play perfect.
Since the first half ended, taking victories against all 10 other Ohio Valley teams, the Panthers have gone a ridiculous 3-5, which is such a major statistical anomaly that you’ll have to do the calculations yourself to really comprehend.
The best player for Eastern is undoubtedly Macy McGlone, who leads the Panthers in scoring with a ridiculous 17-and-a-half points per game in the post, averaging a double-double with 11 rebounds per game to go with it.
Though she ranks high in usage rate herself, the overarching fact is that she’s efficient on her shots. At the bucket, she converts at a 65 percent rate, seven percent better than the best Redhawk and 17 points better than their team average.
So, it’s a duel with one of the most talented players in the entire conference and a Redhawks team whose only real tournament implication in this game could be to hold EIU out of a bye into the semifinal stage.
The last time they matched up, the Panthers took a resounding 71-55 victory in Cape Girardeau, the first of 10 consecutive victories to start OVC play.
With a win in this one, plus a win on Thursday, this would be the only possible way that the Redhawks could sneak into the OVC Tournament, and it’d also require a loss from Morehead State to Tennessee State.
Improbable? To be certain. Impossible? Palmer and Company hold the keys to the car.
