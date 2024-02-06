Hopes of an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament bid have taken a backseat entering the final week of the regular season, with Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball needing a myriad of factors to somehow trickle its way just to have a chance of getting in.

That being said, with the Redhawks more or less mathematically eliminated, barring a miracle I’ll discuss later, the final two games of the year represent a few last opportunities for first-year coach Briley Palmer’s young Redhawks to get back on the right footing.

With games against SIU-Edwardsville, tied with Southeast at the conference floor, and Saturday against an Eastern Illinois squad sitting near the top of the leaderboard, there’s at least one opportunity left for a win.

Those haven’t come easy this year for Southeast, sitting at 3-15 in Ohio Valley play and just 5-22 overall, but that isn’t to say that nothing can go the way of the Birds to end what’s been a tumultuous season at best.

After snapping what was a 13-game losing streak last Thursday against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at the Show Me Center, the monkey has left the back of this team but a responding loss to Lindenwood just two days later made the winning streak short-lived.

Going on the road for the final two games of the conference season, at SIU-Edwardsville Thursday and again at Eastern Illinois Saturday working up through the Land of Lincoln, there’s not much time remaining on this year’s squad.

The Cougars of SIUE are one of just three Ohio Valley teams that have surrendered a loss to SEMO this season, with the Redhawks winning the second game of the league year against them what feels like centuries ago.

That 67-61 victory at the Show Me Center on Dec. 21, 2024 was the first win of the year for the Redhawks, and they’ve racked up two since to back it up. Luckily for SEMO, the Cougars on the other end have just three wins to their names as well.

Bart Torvik’s machine gives Southeast just a 34 percent chance to win on Thursday, up five points over the last few weeks but still listed as a 4-point underdog going into the last big winning opportunity of the season.

It’s been over two months since the last time Southeast has seen the Edwardsville Cats, but not much has changed since the last time they met. SIUE has suffered two streaks of six losses this year.

Macy Silvey ranks as one of the most efficient, and tenured, long-range shooters in college basketball this season. Her 3-point rate of 68 percent, more than two-thirds of her shots, has her converting 36 percent of them and finishing second-fiddle in scoring with 9.5 points per game for SIUE.

That first-place title belongs to KK Rodriguez, averaging just over 13 points per game, averaging over 4 rebounds per game and leading the Cougars in assists per game as well; She’s one of the Ohio Valley’s better all-around talents.