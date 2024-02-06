Mid-Buchanan squeaks past Chaffee in softball semifinal shootout

SPRINGFIELD — With the season on the line, it took all seven innings to decide a semifinal between Chaffee and Mid-Buchanan, but a big late rally helped push the Dragons past the Red Devils 8-6 and into the Class 2 state title game.

What looked like a duel early on turned into a shootout as Chaffee’s rallies were immediately responded by bigger, louder Dragon rallies in an explosive affair in Springfield.

In a tied seventh inning, the hits piled up for Mid-Buchanan as it battled through a sensational Chaffee effort and into its first championship appearance since 1979.

But for the Red Devils, the loss spells the end of a long, arduous run at a gold medal that finished just a hair short of a second consecutive appearance in the state championship game.

“Give them credit,” Red Devils coach Brian Horrell began, “they just kept hitting the ball. They’re a great team.

“Every time we punched them today, they counterpunched us — it was just a really great ballgame.”

Both Carlyanne Cossou and Bailey Robertson finished their days with two hits, while Paizleigh Graham got perhaps the biggest hit of the game for Chaffee with a sixth-inning homer to end a scoreless drought.

Chaffee had the energy necessary to fight to the very finish, but it came down to late-game execution, and Mid-Buchanan didn’t falter when it mattered the most.

Sophia Smith, Zuzu Kountz and Kaylea Myers each notched two hits in the Mid-Buchanan victory, with Dru Pearson’s one hit going for a game-high four RBIs.

Answering the bell, both teams took fire to the plate, and what appeared to be a battle of great pitching turned into a firefight the Dragons barely squeaked out of.

Though it might get lost in the details, the Red Devils brought every last bit of the game they could’ve before Mid-Buchanan finally iced this one out on a rocket line-drive catch.

It came down to which team could make the most plays, and with a few Chaffee misplays that gave the Dragons a little extra life, there’s no doubt Mid-Buchanan won the battle of execution.

“We hope our offense continues to keep growing,” Horrell said. “Our pitching was great, but our defense faulted a little bit.