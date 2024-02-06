Michkov scores in OT to give Flyers 3-2 victory over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matvei Michkov scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster also scored for Philadelphia, and Aleksei Kolosov had 25 saves.

Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington finished with 28 saves.

Neighbours tied the score with 19 seconds left in regulation, putting in a loose puck from just outside the crease.

Tippett tapped in the puck from the right side after a pass from Michkov at 9:15 of the first period.

Holloway tied it 1-1 with 8:49 remaining in the third, and Foerster scored on a rebound to put the Flyers back ahead 51 seconds later.

Takeaways

Flyers: Veteran Sean Couturier ended a four-game point streak (three goals, two assists).