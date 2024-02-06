All sections
SportsDecember 1, 2024

Michkov scores in OT to give Flyers 3-2 victory over Blues

Michkov's OT goal lifts Flyers over Blues 3-2. Tippett, Foerster score; Kolosov makes 25 saves. Neighbours ties it late for Blues. Flyers now 4-0-1 in last five games. Next: Blues at Winnipeg, Flyers host Florida.

WARREN MAYES, Associated Press
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster, center, has a shot blocked by St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster, center, has a shot blocked by St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, left, pressures Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, left, pressures Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett takes a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett takes a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, right, pressures St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, center, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, right, pressures St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, center, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas, left, takes a face off against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas, left, takes a face off against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Garnet Hathaway, center, controls the puck from St. Louis Blues defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, left, and defenseman Matthew Kessel, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Garnet Hathaway, center, controls the puck from St. Louis Blues defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, left, and defenseman Matthew Kessel, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, left, and goaltender Jordan Binnington, center, defend the net from Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Poehling, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, left, and goaltender Jordan Binnington, center, defend the net from Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Poehling, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matvei Michkov scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster also scored for Philadelphia, and Aleksei Kolosov had 25 saves.

Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington finished with 28 saves.

Neighbours tied the score with 19 seconds left in regulation, putting in a loose puck from just outside the crease.

Tippett tapped in the puck from the right side after a pass from Michkov at 9:15 of the first period.

Holloway tied it 1-1 with 8:49 remaining in the third, and Foerster scored on a rebound to put the Flyers back ahead 51 seconds later.

Takeaways

Flyers: Veteran Sean Couturier ended a four-game point streak (three goals, two assists).

Blues: Defenseman Philip Broberg was back on the ice on day after coming off injured reserve after recovering from a lower body injury and missing 12 games. He was hurt in a game against Toronto on Nov. 2.

Key moment

Binnington recorded two eye-popping saves late in the second period with the Blues trailing 1-0. Binnington was sprawled in the crease blocking a backhand shot by Tracy Konecny with 1:02 remaining. Sean Couturier nabbed the loose puck, but a prone Binnington made an acrobatic glove save on the goal line seconds later to prevent a sure goal.

Key stat

The Flyers are 4-0-1 in their last five games, with three of them going into overtime. Since their victory over the Blues on Halloween night, Philadelphia has gone 8-3-2.

Up next

Blues visit Winnipeg to begin a four-game trip, and Flyers host Florida on Thursday.

__

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

