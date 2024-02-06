Menley, Nichols pace Dexter GBB in 71-47 win over Saxony Lutheran

JACKSON — For Dexter girls’ basketball, sophomore Mauriona Menley and senior Kate Nichols form quite the deadly duo.

And on a night where the Lady Bearcats played close to their efficient best, there was no surprise when the tandem stole the spotlight.

Nichols and Menley each scored a game-high 24 points to lead Dexter past Saxony Lutheran 71-47 on Monday night at Saxony Lutheran High School.

“They’re a pretty good guard/forward duo for us,” head coach Eric Sitze said. “Mo does a good job scoring inside for us, and Kate scores inside too. So, they both get to the rim really well and they do a good job of finishing around the rim. They had a real good night tonight.”

Anchored by the two feature performers, the Lady Bearcats (8-10) had an overwhelming advantage in rebounding and also held a firm edge in second-chance points.

Sophomore Brooklyn Goodman also chipped in with a huge night from long range after knocking down four 3-pointers for 12 combined points.

“Games like this definitely boost our energy and our morale,” Menley said. “It helps us grow stronger and then leads us to be more aggressive.”

That aggressiveness was on full display from start to finish as Dexter led by double digits in the final three quarters en route to winning three of its last four.

After holding a 21-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Bearcats stretched their lead to 13 when senior Febe Worley drained a corner 3 with 3:30 to go in the half. Dexter entered the locker room with 37-21 lead, with Nichols and Menley combining for 26 at the break.