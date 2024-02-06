Meadow Heights struggles against Oak Ridge as turnovers prove costly

Meadow Height High School’s girls basketball team lost 73-41 to Oak Ridge in a BCS Tri-County Girls Basketball Conference Tournament game played at Woodland. Hosted by Oak Ridge, the tournament was moved to Woodland for Jan. 14 due to a scheduling issue at Oak Ridge.

The Panthers were outscored in every quarter, falling behind 13-7 after the opening quarter and 37-15 at halftime following a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the Bluejays’ Jayleigh Price well behind the top of the key.

Meadow Heights’ Jaycee Shelton contributed a team-high 18 points in the loss while teammate Rylann Yamnitz finished with 15 points, including converting 4-of-6 free throws. Shelton was 4-for-5 from the foul line and made six field goals — four inside the arc and two more from distance — as the Panthers fell to 5-6 this season.

Additional Meadow Heights scorers were Maci Long (six points) and Madison Bess who hit a pair of free throws in the third quarter.

The Bluejays held a 31-14 advantage in made field goals, though the Panthers edged Oak Ridge on converted 3-pointers (3-1). Meadow Heights was 10-for-14 at the foul line.

Oak Ridge (6-6) outscored Meadow Heights in every quarter, though the Panthers fared better in the third, as the Bluejays only had a 24-20 advantage. Shelton and Yamnitz combined for 16 of Meadow Heights’ 20 points in that quarter as Oak Ridge took a 61-35 lead into the final quarter.