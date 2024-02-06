Meadow Heights senior signs with St. Charles Community College

Meadow Heights senior Braeden Hays signed a letter of intent to play baseball collegiately at St. Charles Community College on Friday, March 7, in Patton, Mo. He was recognized for securing his athletic future with a signing event at the high school gym, a moment to gather for pictures with friends and family.

“We push our student athletes to try, if they’re interested, to pursue the next level, try to give them opportunities, and Braeden’s obviously a good basketball player, he’s a great baseball player, and because of what he has to offer baseball is probably his best shot to be a successful college athlete,” said Meadow Heights athletic director Mike Scott. “We’re proud of him, he’s a good student in the classroom. I’ve had him in the classroom, he’s a top-notch student there.”

Baseball is a sport that Hays really enjoys practicing, according to Scott.

“He’s the kind of kid who likes practice, and that’s the thing. When you get kids who like to practice, that helps with development. Practice isn’t always fun but that’s the developmental part of it.”

“Junior colleges in baseball offer a lot for a kid,” Scott said.

This can include early playing time and opportunities to go to a Division I program.

The spring season at Meadow Heights begins later this month. The Panthers finished 16-9 and in the district championship game last season. With Hayes leading the way, the Panthers are seeking their first district title since 2021.

“We’re excited about the team we’re going to have this year and we open up the 24th of March down in East Prairie,” Scott said. “That’s a good solid team to start out with.”

“He can play anywhere,” Panthers head coach Cody Kennedy said. “Defensively, he is extremely solid and he is very productive at the plate. Probably his biggest asset is off the mound, though. He has been the guy for us off the mound. He’s won when we’ve had a tough game, a big district game, he’s the one we’re looking to go to.

“Braeden has put in a lot of work in with baseball for many years, and he’s got a high drive for success,” Kennedy added. “He wants to achieve great things and I think this is just a stepping stone for him to go to bigger and better after St. Charles. I think St. Charles will be getting a really good player."

Hays spoke about taking his baseball abilities to St. Charles Community College when his high school career concludes.