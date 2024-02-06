Meadow Heights GBB snaps skid with back-to-back wins

After suffering an 11-game losing streak, the Meadow Heights girls' basketball team reeled off back-to-back wins including a 49-47 win home win over Perryville on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Patton, Mo.
With the score tied at 44, Meadow Heights coach Tim Winkler took a timeout with 1:22 left and reminded his squad they were in a similar situation the day before (tied late in the fourth quarter in a home game against Charleston).
His message was to encourage the girls to make plays and not to panic.
“Let’s make the plays, keep our poise,” Winkler said.
Zoe Hoehn led the Pirates (8-13) with 17 points. Madeline Gremaud contributed eight points, including two of Perryville’s three 3-pointers. Perryville’s leading scorer Aby Amberger was held to just four field goals and 12 points.
“We did a good job of making sure 22 (Amberger) didn’t beat us,” he said.
It wasn’t easy but for the second straight day, the Panthers found a way to earn a home win.
Jaycee Shelton contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds, Rylann Yamnitz and Maci Long each finished with 12 points and made two 3-pointers while Lyndi Green added seven points as the Panthers held on to defeat visiting Perryville 49-47.
Meadow Heights led 12-9 after the opening quarter and pushed its lead to 15-9 early in the second. Perryville responded with an 8-0 run to take a 17-15 lead with about two minutes before halftime.
The Panthers closed the quarter on a 5-0 run, getting a pair of free throws by Shelton, another from Yamnitz plus a field goal by Maci Long.
However, Perryville began the third quarter with a 8-0 run, going in front 25-20. Shelton’s 3-pointer ended that Pirates’ scoring surge. Yamnitz hit a pair of field goals and converted a three-point play on her second made shot. Long’s 3-pointer made it 31-29 in favor of Meadow Heights, but Amberger’s field goal with 12 seconds remaining left the game tied at 33 heading into the final quarter.
Hoehn converted a pair of free throws with 1:30 left to give the Pirates a 44-43 advantage, but just eight seconds later Yamnitz split a pair of foul shots, tying the contest at 44.
Perryville had an opportunity to take the lead but Shelton corralled a defensive rebound and scored with 1:00 left, putting the Panthers ahead 46-44. Thirty seconds later Green’s field goal pushed the Meadow Heights lead to 48-44.
Following a blocked shot by Shelton, Hoehn grabbed an offensive rebound and sank a 3-pointer (48-47) with 15 seconds left. Shelton was fouled and made 1-of-2 at the line, leaving the Panthers in front 49-47 with 8.2 seconds.
The Pirates committed a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play, but after the steal Meadow Heights gave them one more chance as it had an over-and-back violation with two seconds left.
Perryville’s inbounds pass went to Kara Long but her baseline jumper was off the mark, giving the Panthers the home victory.
Meadow Heights 57, Charleston 50
Meadow Heights led by at least three points after every quarter as it defeated Charleston 57-50 on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The home victory snapped an 11-game losing streak.
The Panthers led 14-11 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. It was 44-36 in favor of Meadow Heights entering the fourth quarter but Charleston stormed back to tie the contest at 44.
The Panthers closed the game on a 13-6 run to earn the win.
Shelton contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds. She was a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line. Long scored 15 points, Yamnitz tallied 12 points and Green finished with 10 points.
“We ended one streak and we started a new one,” he said. “Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.