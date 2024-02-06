Meadow Heights GBB snaps skid with back-to-back wins

After suffering an 11-game losing streak, the Meadow Heights girls' basketball team reeled off back-to-back wins including a 49-47 win home win over Perryville on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Patton, Mo.

With the score tied at 44, Meadow Heights coach Tim Winkler took a timeout with 1:22 left and reminded his squad they were in a similar situation the day before (tied late in the fourth quarter in a home game against Charleston).

His message was to encourage the girls to make plays and not to panic.

“Let’s make the plays, keep our poise,” Winkler said.

Zoe Hoehn led the Pirates (8-13) with 17 points. Madeline Gremaud contributed eight points, including two of Perryville’s three 3-pointers. Perryville’s leading scorer Aby Amberger was held to just four field goals and 12 points.

“We did a good job of making sure 22 (Amberger) didn’t beat us,” he said.

It wasn’t easy but for the second straight day, the Panthers found a way to earn a home win.

Jaycee Shelton contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds, Rylann Yamnitz and Maci Long each finished with 12 points and made two 3-pointers while Lyndi Green added seven points as the Panthers held on to defeat visiting Perryville 49-47.

Meadow Heights led 12-9 after the opening quarter and pushed its lead to 15-9 early in the second. Perryville responded with an 8-0 run to take a 17-15 lead with about two minutes before halftime.

The Panthers closed the quarter on a 5-0 run, getting a pair of free throws by Shelton, another from Yamnitz plus a field goal by Maci Long.

However, Perryville began the third quarter with a 8-0 run, going in front 25-20. Shelton’s 3-pointer ended that Pirates’ scoring surge. Yamnitz hit a pair of field goals and converted a three-point play on her second made shot. Long’s 3-pointer made it 31-29 in favor of Meadow Heights, but Amberger’s field goal with 12 seconds remaining left the game tied at 33 heading into the final quarter.