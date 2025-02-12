All sections
SportsFebruary 12, 2025

Max Wheeler scores 28 as St. Vincent secures fifth straight win with commanding performance

Max Wheeler shines with 28 points as St. Vincent's boys' basketball team crushes Herculaneum 73-36, marking their fifth consecutive win. The Indians, now 11-9, look strong ahead of the district playoffs.

Anthony Capobianco
Max Wheeler drives through the Herculaneum defender toward the net on Tuesday, February 11th at St. Vincent High School in Perryville, Mo. Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Max Wheeler of St. Vincent puts down a basket dispite 3 defenders guarding him on Tuesday, February 11th at St. Vincent High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Colden Prost puts the pressure on Herculaneum defender on Tuesday, February 11th at St. Vincent High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
The crowd watches as Case Huber drains a deep 3-pointer on Tuesday, February 11th at St. Vincent High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
St. Vincent's Gavin Hotop takes a free throw late in the game on Tuesday, February 11th at St. Vincent High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Colden Prost goes up for a contested layup on Tuesday, February 11th at St. Vincent High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
St. Vincent coach Ryan Prost cheers after a successful bucket from his players on Tuesday, February 11th at St. Vincent High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Parker Ellis of St. Vincent leaps for a shot against Herculaneum on Tuesday, February 11th at St. Vincent High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Quinton Doza of St. Vincent looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to on Tuesday, February 11th at St. Vincent High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

The St. Vincent boys' basketball team routed the Herculaneum Blackcats 73-36 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Perryville, Mo.

The win extends the Indians' winning streak to five games. St. Vincent (11-9) has won seven of its last eight games, with the lone defeat coming from rival Perryville in the Mayor's Cup.

Max Wheeler led the Indians with 28 points, followed by 14 points from Case Huber and 12 points from Colden Prost.

"Moving the ball, working together as a team has really been helping us," Wheeler said.

Wheeler, Prost, and Quinton Doza each put up a three-point basket to help the Indians establish a 21-17 lead in the first quarter. Wheeler also led the Indians with nine points during the period.

Wheeler had his most productive period in the second quarter, with 12 points while the Indians outscored the Blackcats 22-9 to go into halftime leading 43-26.

Holder did most of his damage in the third quarter, scoring 11 points including draining three shots from the three-point line, helping St. Vincent extend its lead to 62-32 entering the fourth quarter.

The St. Vincent defense, which has averaged 55.6 points per game this season, held the Blackcats to a total of 10 points in the second half. Wheeler closed out the game with five more points in the fourth quarter.

The Blackcats were led by LaPlante Jackson, who scored 12 points through four three-point baskets during the first half. Tanner Duncan and Kellan Wasman combined to score 17 points for Herculaneum.

The Indians won their first district title in 15 years last season, a season in which they started 5-6, and went on to finish 17-11. The Indians started this season 4-8 before turning the corner and climbing back to above .500. St. Vincent has emerged as a contender for the Class 2 District 4 crown, with the second-highest win total among the group.

St. Vincent will host three of the final four games left in the regular season. The Indians will host Grandview on Friday, Feb. 14.

