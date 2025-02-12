The St. Vincent boys' basketball team routed the Herculaneum Blackcats 73-36 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Perryville, Mo.
The win extends the Indians' winning streak to five games. St. Vincent (11-9) has won seven of its last eight games, with the lone defeat coming from rival Perryville in the Mayor's Cup.
Max Wheeler led the Indians with 28 points, followed by 14 points from Case Huber and 12 points from Colden Prost.
"Moving the ball, working together as a team has really been helping us," Wheeler said.
Wheeler, Prost, and Quinton Doza each put up a three-point basket to help the Indians establish a 21-17 lead in the first quarter. Wheeler also led the Indians with nine points during the period.
Wheeler had his most productive period in the second quarter, with 12 points while the Indians outscored the Blackcats 22-9 to go into halftime leading 43-26.
Holder did most of his damage in the third quarter, scoring 11 points including draining three shots from the three-point line, helping St. Vincent extend its lead to 62-32 entering the fourth quarter.
The St. Vincent defense, which has averaged 55.6 points per game this season, held the Blackcats to a total of 10 points in the second half. Wheeler closed out the game with five more points in the fourth quarter.
The Blackcats were led by LaPlante Jackson, who scored 12 points through four three-point baskets during the first half. Tanner Duncan and Kellan Wasman combined to score 17 points for Herculaneum.
The Indians won their first district title in 15 years last season, a season in which they started 5-6, and went on to finish 17-11. The Indians started this season 4-8 before turning the corner and climbing back to above .500. St. Vincent has emerged as a contender for the Class 2 District 4 crown, with the second-highest win total among the group.
St. Vincent will host three of the final four games left in the regular season. The Indians will host Grandview on Friday, Feb. 14.
