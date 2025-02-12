The St. Vincent boys' basketball team routed the Herculaneum Blackcats 73-36 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Perryville, Mo.

The win extends the Indians' winning streak to five games. St. Vincent (11-9) has won seven of its last eight games, with the lone defeat coming from rival Perryville in the Mayor's Cup.

Max Wheeler led the Indians with 28 points, followed by 14 points from Case Huber and 12 points from Colden Prost.

"Moving the ball, working together as a team has really been helping us," Wheeler said.

Wheeler, Prost, and Quinton Doza each put up a three-point basket to help the Indians establish a 21-17 lead in the first quarter. Wheeler also led the Indians with nine points during the period.