As the stage gets bigger and the lights shine brighter, so does Scott City sophomore Max Snider.
Snider made six baskets from beyond the three-point line to lead the Rams to a decisive 80-63 victory over the Notre Dame Bulldogs in the quarterfinal round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 28, at the Show Me Center.
“It’s just a great environment,” Snider said. “It’s awesome here. I love it.”
Snider led the Rams with 24 points after scoring 16 in their first-round win over Kelly on Thursday. Kobe Watson scored 18 points, Braeden Walton added 14 points, and Jaylon Rulo chipped in 12 points through the first three quarters.
Like many of their previous wins, the Rams succeed with multiple players finding the hot hand from outside.
“I think just working as a team, getting shots, moving the ball around, and just wanting it more,” Snider said. “We share the ball really well. We're really good together, and we work hard. We're always ready to go.”
The Rams faced an early deficit in the first quarter. A pair of three-point buckets by Notre Dame senior Kolton Johnson gave the Bulldogs a 20-14 lead in the opening period.
The Rams charged back in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-11 led by Watson’s seven points and two three-point baskets from Snider.
Scott City went into halftime with a slight 36-31 lead but the charge became a full-on stampede. The Rams outscored the Bulldogs 30-11 in the third quarter to take a commanding 66-42 lead entering the final quarter.
Snider made three of his six three-pointers in the third quarter while Rulo and Walton also did most of their damage in the early portion of the second half.
Notre Dame senior Brett Dohogne led a frantic fourth-quarter comeback attempt by scoring 15 of his game-high 29 points in the final minutes of the game. The Bulldogs outscored the Rams 21-14 in the fourth quarter but all it did was prevent the margin of victory from reaching 20.
Hudson Dennis scored 12 points and Johnson finished the game with nine for the Bulldogs.
The Rams will take on the top-seeded Jackson Indians in the semifinals at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 28, with a trip to their first tournament final since winning the title in 1999.
“We gotta come out with the same energy, same effort, and be ready to go,” Snider said.
Notre Dame with face off with Chaffee at 3 p.m., Saturday, with the winner playing in the fifth-place game.
