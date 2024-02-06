As the stage gets bigger and the lights shine brighter, so does Scott City sophomore Max Snider.

Snider made six baskets from beyond the three-point line to lead the Rams to a decisive 80-63 victory over the Notre Dame Bulldogs in the quarterfinal round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 28, at the Show Me Center.

“It’s just a great environment,” Snider said. “It’s awesome here. I love it.”

Snider led the Rams with 24 points after scoring 16 in their first-round win over Kelly on Thursday. Kobe Watson scored 18 points, Braeden Walton added 14 points, and Jaylon Rulo chipped in 12 points through the first three quarters.

Like many of their previous wins, the Rams succeed with multiple players finding the hot hand from outside.

“I think just working as a team, getting shots, moving the ball around, and just wanting it more,” Snider said. “We share the ball really well. We're really good together, and we work hard. We're always ready to go.”

The Rams faced an early deficit in the first quarter. A pair of three-point buckets by Notre Dame senior Kolton Johnson gave the Bulldogs a 20-14 lead in the opening period.