Despite having to deal with a wave of portal convolutions, what’s remained constant is Matukewicz’s recruiting framework and overall coaching philosophy that drives the program year in and year out — Love, Effort, Attitude and Discipline (L.E.A.D).

“We have four core values that we really believe in early on in these conversations,” Matukewicz said. “There are some non-negotiables, like if he doesn't love the game of football like I love it, there won't be another call. If he won't care about his teammates and he's selfish, nobody is that good. If he's not a blue-collar guy and I’m having to talk him into working, he's not a Redhawk. If he is a victim and he's always making excuses, then that is not the kind of attitude that is going to work here at SEMO. If he can’t have the self-discipline to make great choices day after day then he's never going to help us accomplish the mission. How you end up on top of the mountain and how you win conference championships is if you do the little things really well, then you get the big things.”

On the flip side, SEMO has been able to work around the portal to an extent. Matukewicz and Co. did not waste much time getting on the recruiting trail in the aftermath of its FCS Playoff run for the 2024 season after signing 37 new recruits — 20 of whom were transfers.

Among the newcomers were two incoming quarterbacks, including touted San Diego Mesa College transfer Jax Leatherwood, to compete to replace Paxton DeLaurent, eight new defensive backs to add depth, and an impressive haul on the offensive line.

“A big piece of the success of this program is that all of it goes to our players,” second-year recruiting coordinator Cade Brister said. “Those are the guys out there winning the games... It also really comes down to our staff. They did a fantastic job going out, recruiting these guys, evaluating these guys, and building those relationships with their families. So, I’m really, really proud to be a part of that type of staff that really took some ownership there. And then the other piece is just the community did a fantastic job working with us through their visits too.”

Through the midst of it all, SEMO’s ability to effectively plug holes on the depth chart demonstrates how quickly a school that's not as well-positioned to face roster losses can adjust to challenges with the resources at hand. It also sheds light on how valuable a coaching staff who adapts and embraces the ever-changing landscape is to sustain success.

“I never lost a kid over money because, at the end of the day, I also still think it's about who you're paying, not what you’re paying,” Matukewicz said. “It's easy to chase talent and just try to buy it, but you’ve got to be able to discipline yourself and they still have to be us. They still have to be a Redhawk in order to get it.

It’s stretched me and it’s challenged me having money conversations I never thought I'd have, but it's a good thing. The purpose of SEMO football is to make better men. They need to understand money. They need to understand how it works. They need to be able to advocate for themselves. They need to be able to communicate harder things. So, at the end of the day, it's a net positive and I’m very thankful for our short collective.”