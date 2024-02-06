ST. LOUIS — Matthew Tkachuk always seems to have a big game in his hometown.

The St. Louis native and son of Blues legend Kieth Tkachuk scored two goals to lead the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 road victory on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Enterprise Center.

Tkachuk’s second goal came with 12 seconds left in the third period, tipping a shot from Sam Reinhart.

”We were in the right spots defensively,” said Blues head coach Jim Montgomery. “The first shot hit the guy right in front of him. I would like Reinhardt to be hit after that, but we turned and looked for the puck. He found it and made us pay.

“You always want to get skin on the guy that shoots the puck so they can’t get another opportunity to rebound, usually at the end.”

Tkachuk extended his goals streak to five games. Reinhardt moved up to No. 3 in the NHL with 32 goals on the season, Mackie Samoskevich scored and Spencer Knight made 20 saves to help Florida win for the fourth time in five games.